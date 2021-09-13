OLEAN — Mayor William Aiello announced that the Front Street Yard, near the intersection of Seneca Avenue, will be opened again on three upcoming Saturdays for residents to dispose of yard waste.
The dates are this coming Saturday, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23. Hours of operation each Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, branches, tree limbs. Tree trunks are NOT permitted.
The lot will be opened to city residents only and identification with proof of residency will be required. No contractors are allowed. The lot will be supervised by a city employee.
Paper bags are allowed but no plastic bags.