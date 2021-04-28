OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello said that the city’s Front Street yard, near the intersection of Seneca Avenue, will be open for residents to dispose of yard waste the second Saturday of each month.
The dates are as follows: May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.
Hours of operation each Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, branches and tree limbs. Tree trunks are not permitted.
The lot will be opened to city residents only and identification with proof of residency will be required. No contractors are allowed. The lot will be supervised by a city employee.
Paper bags are allowed but no plastic bags.