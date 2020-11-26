OLEAN — Is your car locked? How about your back door? Who is that unfamiliar person walking down your street at dusk?
They’re questions we don’t often ask ourselves in this sleepy, little burg. But they’re important if you want to protect your loved ones, neighbors and property. Entering the holidays, the City of Olean Taskforce for Empowering Neighborhoods reminds area residents to keep safe with some easy safety precautions.
Safety begins in the home and radiates outward. Our city is generally safe compared to the rest of the country, although 10 percent of the nation’s burglaries do occur in our region, according to the SafeHome organization. While property crime offenses have declined in total the last decade or so, a burglary still occurs somewhere every 20 seconds.
The remedy? Simply enough, remember to lock your doors at night and when you leave your residence. Burglaries and petty thefts are opportunistic crimes. They’re looking for a doorknob to turn. If it won’t turn, they’re likely to walk away. Yet, only 72% of single-family homes and 78% of apartment residents — representative of Olean’s housing stock — report regularly locking their doors, according to SafeHome.
Similarly, the Olean Police Department in recent years has often warned residents of “car shoppers” breaking into unlocked cars and stealing valuables visible within like GPS units, bags and loose change.
The holiday season offers ample opportunity for more crimes. Gift deliveries disappear from front porches when left too long. Thieves often steal bags, purses and other valuables from shopping carts when backs are turned.
“The Taskforce urges vigilance by everyone — from established Neighborhood Watches to the average citizen sitting in their living room at night,” said Kelly Andreano, Taskforce chair and Cattaraugus County legislator for District 8. “Crimes here are comparatively infrequent, but public safety is everybody’s responsibility.”
Here are some other Taskforce tips, relevant now and any other time of year:
- Know Your Neighbors — Being aware of your surroundings and the general habits of your neighbors helps to identify when something abnormal is happening. Some neighbors have small children; others are elderly. They may need an extra eye or a helping hand. Likewise, keep them informed of your activities and routines. Hold on to each other’s mail and newspapers if one of you will be away. Cluttered mailboxes are an open invitation to an empty house.
- Close Your Curtains — Burglars look for patterns: how you move within your house, where you are, where you aren’t, which rooms are occupied and which are vacant. Closing your curtains or blinds adds uncertainty to what’s happening inside.
- Lights and Timers — Illuminating your home when you’re away at night gives the illusion that someone remained behind. If you’re away for some time, keep lights on a timer to turn on and off at specific times. You don’t have to leave on every light in the house on. One or two lights will do. Burglars typically cower before even a potential confrontation.
- Motion Sensors and Cameras — Motion lights and cameras are relatively inexpensive for many household budgets. The thought of being caught on camera or seen under an unexpected light usually deters crime. (Helpful hint: Even fake cameras look real enough for burglars to move on.)
- Out of Plain Sight — Keep valuables hidden in secure locations in your home or car. Things that look expensive (or that they may hide something expensive) in plain sight may be motivation to break a window, grab and make a quick escape.
- Property Upkeep — A well-kept home exterior (a freshly mowed yard or shoveled sidewalks) signals that someone is home frequently.