OLEAN — Before you cozy up to the fireplace or turn up the thermostat to ward off the frost, city firefighters want you to make sure you’re being safe.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson offered “some safety tips and pointers from your City of Olean Fire Department which was composed with the help of the National Fire Protection Association and United States Fire Administration.”
Along with distribution to the media, “this document will also go out in the city of Olean’s October water bills as part of the City of Olean Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Program,” Richardson said, adding it is the last of three mailings during the year under the program. Along similar safety themes, information was sent out in March on the city’s recreational fire ordinance, and in April on topics including grass, garbage and debris ordinances.
October is Fire Prevention Month, and Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, is a subset of the month, Richardson said.
Fireplace safety
“Have your fireplace and wood stoves inspected before you begin using them each year,” says Fire Chief Tim Richardson. “Have the chimney cleaned to remove creosote, which can ignite and start a chimney fire.”
Other advice for safety includes:
- Use a tempered glass or metal screen over the fireplace opening to keep sparks inside.
- Never use papers, trash or liquid fuel. Burn only wood in fireplaces and wood or wood pellets in wood stoves.
- Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from fireplaces and wood stoves. The openings can get hot enough to burn skin, so keep children and pets far away from them. When you’re finished with your fire, put it out before you leave home or fall asleep.
- When you clean up, place the ashes inside a metal can with a lid. Store the can outside, away from the home, until the ashes are completely cold.
Home heating systems
Heating is the second leading cause of home fires. Preventative maintenance and care using portable heaters can help lower the risks:
- Have your furnaces and boilers serviced and inspected by a qualified service technician to ensure they are operating safely and efficiently. Inefficient heating systems can not only lead to fires but emission of carbon monoxide, which is odorless, tasteless and deadly.
- Use only portable heaters that have been listed by a testing laboratory (look for the laboratory’s label). These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so that if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own.
- Plug portable electric heaters directly into the wall outlet; don’t use an extension cord or power strip.
- Kerosene heaters must be refueled outside.
General Fire Safety
- Never leave children unattended around fire.
- Prevent burn injuries by keeping children at least 3 feet away.
- Store matches and lighters out of children’s sight and reach.
- Never let children see you play with fire.
- Ensure all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working. If applicable, due to the new ten year sealed detectors, change their batteries when you change your clocks.
- Ensure your dryer and heat vents are clean as well as unobstructed.
- Evenings (5-8 p.m.) are the peak time for home heating fires. Turn space heaters off when you leave the room or fall asleep.
Younger and Older Fire Safety
“Older adults are at increased risk from home fires,” says Fire Chief Tim Richardson. “Older adults have a higher home fire death rate, and heating is the second leading cause of fire deaths for people ages 65 and over.”
- Plan for emergencies. Older adults may move more slowly or have trouble hearing a smoke alarm because of hearing loss. Make a home fire escape plan around their abilities.
- Keep the telephone, hearing aids and eyeglasses next to the bed. If someone in your care uses a cane or wheelchair, decide who will help him or her get out in an emergency.
- Ensure that trip hazards are minimized in your homes as this can inhibit a quick escape.
- Ensure that everyone is practicing your “Exit Drills in the Home” twice a year.
- Keep your doors closed at night to give you extra protection in case of a fire during the night.
- If a fire occurs and you get out, stay out. Do not go back in for any reason.