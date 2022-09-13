Youth program 2018

Youth play pool and video games at the city after school youth program at the former St. John’s School in North Olean.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — Olean youth will have expanded opportunities this school year for after-school recreation.

The City of Olean Youth Center, in the former St. John’s School, 921 N. Union St., is open for after-school recreation on all school days from 3-5:30 p.m., as well as special late hours twice a week.

 

