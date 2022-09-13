OLEAN — Olean youth will have expanded opportunities this school year for after-school recreation.
The City of Olean Youth Center, in the former St. John’s School, 921 N. Union St., is open for after-school recreation on all school days from 3-5:30 p.m., as well as special late hours twice a week.
Games room and gymnasium activities will be offered, and a healthy snake is provided daily. Activities are free for children in grades 3-8.
The center will be closed for holidays, including Columbus Day.
Holiday parties, tournaments, and special events will be hosted, as well as a winter basketball league for boys and girls in grades 4-6 are being planned for the year, officials reported.
NEW THIS YEAR is evening recreation opportunities, from 6-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Oct. 12 on school days.
- Mondays — open basketball
- Sept. 14 — dodgeball
- Sept. 21 — volleyball
- Sept. 28 — pickleball
- Oct. 5 — soccer
- Oct. 12 — dodgeball