OLEAN — A new wiffle ball tournament and the returning of the Lincoln Park concert series are set for May.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said May is shaping up to kickoff the summer recreation opportunities.
First up, a wiffle ball tournament, is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 14 at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
“It’s a new event we’re going to try,” Shewairy said.
Teams are made up of six to eight players. Six will field, and teams may have two extra batters. Players must be at least 16 years old. The tournament is limited to 20 teams.
The Rec Center arena is an ideal choice for such a tournament, Shewairy said.
“The size is perfect, you don’t have to worry about the weather, and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.
The cost is $150 per team to cover the costs of running the tournament in the facility, with a $50 deposit required to secure a team’s spot. The deadline to register is May 11.
The top two teams will receive T-shirts, and the winning team will receive a championship award.
For more information or to enter a team, call Brett Bizzaro at (716) 904-0400 or Gary Baldwin at (585) 307-9991.
THE 20-SHOW Music in the Park series at Lincoln Park is set to begin May 28.
Concerts are set for every Thursday from May 26 to Sept. 1, all from 6:30-8:30 p.m. In light rain, the concert will remain and spectators may shelter under the Lincoln Square pavilion. In the event of serious weather, the concerts will move to the nearby John Ash Community Center.
There will be four Saturday concerts — May 28, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20. These will replace the Sunday afternoon concerts held in 2021, Shewairy said, which saw somewhat lower attendance figures and coincides with requests from patrons for Saturday evening concerts. One extra concert was added to the lineup for 2022 — to be held on the Fourth of July. The concert will feature the ‘50s/’60s oldies band Generations.
Concerts include:
- May 26 — Freddy And The Jets (Oldies)
- May 28 (Saturday) — Twin Tiers Community Band (Variety)
- June 2 — Dave Dorson (Acoustic Classic Rock)
- June 9 — Roger Pettengill (‘70s Singer/Songwriter)
- June 16 — Not Norman (Oldies)
- June 18 (Saturday) — Freddy And The Jets (Oldie)
- June 23 — Hot Apple Pie (Classic Rock)
- June 30 — Toucan Jam (‘60s To The Present)
- July 4 (Monday) — Generations (‘50s/’60s Oldies)
- July 7 — Trigger Happy (Country Rock Blues)
- July 14 — Kokomo Time Band {Beach Party Music}
- July 16 (Saturday) — Cruisin’ (Country/Rock)
- July 21 — Larry Lewicki Band (Polkas, Oldies/Country)
- July 28 — Fair To Fiddlin (Bluegrass Americana)
- Aug. 4 — Generations (‘50s/’60s Oldies)
- Aug. 11 — Allegany Alumni & Friends Band (Variety)
- Aug. 18 — Stick Tights (Folk/Rock)
- Aug. 20 (Saturday) — Hick-Ups (Country Rock)
- Aug. 25 — LTM Trio (Jazz)
- Sept. 1 — Joe Gilroy (Classic Rock)
LIFEGUARDS ARE STILL being sought for the city’s pools — the swimming pool at the rec center and the wading pool at Franchot Park.
Shewairy said that due first to the COVID-19 pandemic and then to the shortage, the rec center pool has remained closed for more than 30 months. The wading pool was opened in both 2020 with capacity restrictions and in 2021 as enough lifeguards were on hand for full operations.
Lifeguard salaries and reimbursements were raised this year, with $16 an hour for lifeguards and $17 an hour for senior lifeguards. Reimbursements for training rose from $100 to $150, payable at the end of the season.
Interested candidates may call 376-5698.
Details on summer pool openings are subject to lifeguard availability, he said.