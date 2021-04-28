OLEAN — Failing facade at Uptown Florist is a public danger, city firefighters said, and the city is expected to spend around $16,000 for an emergency repair to the North Union Street business.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson on Tuesday reported the facade of the structure will need to be torn off under emergency order of the city to prevent it from falling down and injuring pedestrians.
“Over the last month, we’ve been monitoring 117 N. Union St.,” Richardson told the Common Council.
A masonry restoration firm, R.E. Kelley of Bowmansville, reviewed the masonry at the site on Sunday, Richardson said, noting that the sign, transom and brick veneer are in visibly poor condition.
“The collapse of the front of the building is imminent,” Richardson said. “You can see the crumbling under the second-floor window.”
Work is expected to begin Thursday or Friday, and will involve the removal of the facade.
The cost is expected to be about $16,000, Richardson said, noting the account used by the city to fund dangerous structure demolitions is used up for the fiscal year ending May 31 and the city’s contingency funds may need to be tapped for it.
The Common Council must approve any use of contingency funds. However, house demolition expenses are typically originally covered by the city, with insurance or property owners then paying back the city or a tax lien may be placed on the property.
Until the work is done, it is expected that the business will remain open. The front entrance, sidewalk and parking spaces for the building have been cordoned off, with a rear entrance to be opened to allow the business to continue functioning.
Richardson said the city’s authority comes from Chapter 6, Article 5 of the city’s code of ordinances — the same section of the code that covers demolitions of houses after fires if deemed a public danger.