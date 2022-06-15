OLEAN — The City of Olean Police Department reported at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday on their Facebook page that a body had been found in Olean Creek.
Police report they and the City of Olean Fire Department responded at 12:18 p.m. to a report of a person face down in the water near North Barry Street and Delaware Avenue.
The subject was found and pronounced deceased by city paramedics, with the fire department assisting with victim removal and aiding police at the scene.
The cause of death is undetermined prior to an autopsy, and police report that the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.