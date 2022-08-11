OLEAN — The bulk of projects getting the city’s share of the five-year-old Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant will either be done or under construction by next spring, the Common Council learned Tuesday.
Robert Thompson, the city’s new Department of Public Works director, filled in the council members on the progress on a number of capital projects that are either in the planning or construction stages — including five receiving aid from the $10 million state award in 2017.
The first city-sponsored DRI project to break ground — a $900,000 project to beautify North Union Street with sidewalk repairs, wayfinding, improved lighting and communal fire pits — is on track to be done this year after COVID-19-related delays, he said.
“We’re looking at a fall completion on that one,” he said, despite some of the supplies to complete the work on backorder.
The LED programmable lighting — which will run from the light poles like Santa Claus Lane decorations — “will begin any day now,” he said, with materials delivered and the necessary conduits run near the Olean Municipal Building.
At Oak Hill Park, water and sanitary taps have been installed for public restrooms, the sidewalk and dog park fence areas have been laid out, and a purchase order has been issued for the equipment for the dog park. The project is partially funded by a $350,000 allocation from the DRI.
Planning work on the splash park at War Veterans Park is continuing, Thompson said.
“We were supposed to have the final plans by Friday,” he said, but more information on engineering details were needed before the design work could finish. The project is set for a late 2022 and early 2023 construction.
On East State Street, the Walkable Olean Phase 3 project is moving through final design work. Thompson said the city will meet with property owners next week who will see the 10-foot shared use bike and walking path run along the current sidewalk route from Barry Street to the East State Street bridge.
“Once we’ve done that, we should be in good shape,” he said, with an expected start date in the spring. The project received $1.2 million from the DRI.
Another DRI project along South Union Street is in the preliminary design stage, Thompson said, with a spring 2024 construction date expected. The project received $1.4 million from the DRI.
“There’s a whole lot that’s going to be going on in this end of town by June of 2024,” he said, noting a project planned for West State Street could also become much larger.
Another $1.6 million in DRI funding, he said, to improve the streetscape on West State Street would only cover the first six blocks west of Union Street, but the city is hoping to hear about a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant Program
If the city gets the funding, improvements “will go all the way to St. Bonaventure,” Thompson said, to the west city line at Independence Drive.
He said the announcement is expected Friday.
If successful, “that will be the $24 million project — that will be a lot of work,” Thompson said.
The program is highly selective — 345 rural projects have received funding in the past 12 years nationwide — but it would not be unprecedented for such an award for the city. Previously known as the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant, the city received $6.5 million through the 2013 program for the North Union Street Walkable Olean project.
Announced in 2017 and with individual projects awarded in 2018, the DRI provided $250,000 for planning efforts and $9.75 million for grants to government, nonprofit and private projects in a selected corridor in the city center. Of the 12 projects to receive aid, five are under direct control of the city government, one went to a nonprofit organization, and six were to assist private property owners with large-scale projects.
While some private projects have been completed, others remain under construction or in the planning stages. Originally, all projects were set to be completed before 2022, but only one was completed before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed efforts.