OLEAN — City leaders agreed to keep police in city schools for another two years.
The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor Bill Aiello’s proposed two-year contract with the Olean City School District to keep armed special patrol officers in the city’s elementary schools.
Police Chief Ron Richardson said the contract would continue to keep an officer in each elementary school above and beyond the district’s school resource officer.
“This contract is the same as it was ... it’s just an updated contract,” Richardson said.
“The fees are all the same, the city will get reimbursed by the school district,” he said. “The only thing the city pays for is 50% of the uniforms.”
The agreement was first drafted in August 2018, with a three-year contract to place three officers in the district’s elementary schools — one at each in Washington West Elementary and East View Elementary, with a third filling in as needed.
A catalyst for the agreement was a petition by Olean elementary teachers following the February 2018 Parkland, Fla., high school shooting that killed 17 people.
Under the original contract, the cost to the district is not to exceed $100,000 a year.
Retired law enforcement officers were hired for the task to limit additional training expenses and pressure on existing city officers.
While the officers are sworn officers under state law, they differ in duties from an SRO. SROs have additional training for working with youth and school districts, and also serve as counselors and a teacher for topics including safety and security.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council also approved a new cleaning and maintenance contract with the state Unified Court System.
The court system rents office space and the courtroom in the Olean Municipal Building, said Bob Ring, director of Public Works. In turn, the state contracts out cleaning and maintenance responsibilities to the city.
The existing agreement expired March 31, with the new contract to cover from April 1 to the end of March 2022. The contract is valued at up to $31,304.