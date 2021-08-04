OLEAN — A new police contract will bring higher salaries to patrol officers as officials aim to implement some sort of civilian review board over the department.
The Common Council on Tuesday approved a new collective bargaining agreement with officers, who have been working without a contract since June 2020.
The five-year agreement calls for 3% annual raises for around 20 patrol officers with the department, said Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5. Crawford said the city has long been paying officers less than other agencies, such as the Cattaraugus or Erie counties’ sheriff’s offices, or the New York State Police.
“Trying to bring the police scale on par where it should be has been a discussion for a long time,” Crawford said, adding that raising salaries to be comparable to other departments “helps to level the playing field” and will help the city “hire and retain the best and brightest.
“We have to demonstrate we are a supportive city,” Crawford said, noting the city has had a problem with retaining younger officers going to other agencies after a short time for the larger paychecks.
While aldermen did not discuss details at length following a 50-minute executive session, several expressed reservations with the contract.
Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, voted against the measure, saying his concern was on the economic factors.
“Our tax base is going to be shrinking,” he said, referring to the Siemens Energy closure of manufacturing in North Olean.
Anastasia also said it was unfair to compare Olean with under 14,000 people to Cattaraugus County, with almost 88,000 people to share the cost. He added, however, Olean’s officers are not part of his complaints with the agreement.
Council member Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said she had originally planned to vote no based on the cost.
“Three percent — a lot of our taxpayers are probably not going to like that,” she said, urging the city to find other ways to fit the cost into the budget than just raising property taxes. “We are in a dilemma.”
In addition, “I hope we attract some more candidates for our community because I think we deserve it,” she said.
Alderman Steven Barnard, R-Ward 4, abstained without explanation.
The last contract was approved May 2017, after just shy of two years without a contract. That five-year agreement ended May 31, 2020. That agreement took so long to develop the sides were threatening to enter binding arbitration — with a mediator having the final word on raises, contributions and other factors.
Once put in place, that contract allowed for a 1% raise per year, as well as matching insurance contributions to those of other collective bargaining agreements.
IN OTHER DISCUSSIONS, officials said they plan to draft legislation allowing for some form of civilian review over the police following legal determinations from attorneys.
“We have a couple of confidential reports,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, with information provided by the city’s staff attorney Jack Hart as well as outside counsel focused on labor relations. In addition, union officials have also provided information, the mayor added.
“I think it’s an issue to get the council more involved,” the mayor said, noting it is up to the council to craft and approve legislation.
No changes in the contract approved Tuesday were made to address the concerns, officials reported.
The review board is one of the key recommendations from the city’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan, which was drafted by a volunteer panel chaired by the mayor and approved by the council in March. The plan was mandated by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June 2020 following the death of George Floyd and a wave of national outrage over instances of police brutality.
The governing bodies of all police departments in the state were required to submit a plan — almost 500 such plans are available on the governor’s website — but there are no requirements indicating they must be acted upon.
“I think we all see the importance the community puts on it,” Crawford said, noting the council needs to push forward with a panel “and be transparent about it.”
Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said the council needs to step up.
“It’s up to the council to put it together and hash it out,” he said, noting it will likely take time to get into a workable state “and get it right.”
Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, encouraged the council to tap the committee for assistance moving forward, as well as learning more about the mechanisms available to bring such a committee to life.