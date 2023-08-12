City of Salamanca Fire Department celebrating 100 years

SALAMANCA — In honor of the centennial year of the City Of Salamanca Fire Department’s founding, the department and community members recently held a celebration at the fire hall on Wildwood Avenue.
With the assistance of City Historian James Griffith and Museum Curator Gail Thompson, the Press discovered some little-known facts about the “Great Fire” and formation of the city fire department in 1923.
Griffith said when they researched those events they discovered, contrary to what most people think today, the paid fire department was formed first, in May 1923, and then the fire came soon after in July that year.
“Then Salamanca Mayor Henry F. McCann was in office in 1923. He tried to put in a paid fire department that would consist of five paid firemen, supplemented by the volunteers. His initial plan was voted down and not adopted until later in May 1923,” Griffith explained. “Previous to that time, the only fireman drawing a full salary was the driver of the engine. The mayor decided that a paid department would be more efficient and so a force consisting of a chief and four firemen was established.”
According to Griffith, McCann had been urging the city to dispense with its 200-volunteer force and replace it with five paid firemen for over a year. He assured everyone that 80 volunteers would be kept on to supplement the professional team.
“Two months before the fire, the measure was finally passed May 7, 1923 and the seven volunteer fire companies, consisting of 200 men, were disbanded and replaced by one company of 85 volunteer firemen,” he said. “But the mayor forgot to recruit and train the auxiliary force.”
According to articles published in the Republican-Press at the time, Salamanca was an inferno within a half hour after the fire started July 21, 1923. The fire ravaged Salamanca’s business district on the south end of Main Street. When the inferno was finally extinguished early the next day, it had destroyed 20 businesses, 16 residences, 237 automobiles and 92 wagons. It said the event created a king-sized scandal as well.
Additional information from the coverage said only four paid firemen were on duty that morning. The fifth, Chief Asa Mendell, had taken the day off to go fishing. To make matters worse, it had been noted during routine fire drills, earlier in the month, that the water pressure on the hoses was that of a garden hose.
According to the Republican-Press, the Olean Fire Department was called soon after the blaze started when Chief Mendel found his men could not cope with it. Other area fire departments from Ellicottville, Little Valley, Jamestown and Bradford, Pa., among other places assisted them, but the flames and destruction continued.
Griffith said the mayor got blamed for the magnitude of the fire because they said he didn’t call in other fire companies from the area in time. On July 28, right after the fire, they appointed the police commissioner and fire wardens, then spelled out what the paid department would do. He said the volunteer company still maintained their own organization, but the city department centered around the paid force.
“The volunteers presented him with an ultimatum — they wanted him to resign because of this and he refused. They felt he was insulting them and their professionalism by even calling for a paid department,” he said. “The mayor was said to be a hothead and was involved in all kinds of controversy. He fired the chief and they both went to court. A year later when McCann was going to run for reelection and was in the primary, he got only eight votes.”
“The History of Salamanca,” written by Albert Maier in 1980, states Salamanca’s first volunteer fire department was organized in 1878, with Charles R. Gibson its fire chief. Following the fire of 1880, which destroyed most of the buildings on Salamanca’s Main Street, it was evident that more firefighters were needed. As a result, the following companies were organized: Salamanca Steamer Co. No. 1, Columbia Hook and Ladder, Abbott Hose Co. (whose runners and couplers still held the world’s record as of 1939), Brooklyn Hose Co., Forness Hose Co., Wildwild Hose Co. and, later, Fancher Hose Co., Erie Railroad Hose Co. and B.R.C.P. Hose Co.
Led by Chief Tom Sturdevant, who was permanently appointed last year, today’s paid fire department consists of highly-trained individuals including assistant chiefs Edwin Fredrickson, Daniel Kruszynski, William Porter, William Smith and Brandon Smith, along with firefighters Christopher Campbell, Dylan Davis, Christopher Dowd, Joseph Gray, Kyle Gross, Matthew Paonessa, Irvin Robinson, Thomas Southwick, Patrick Steffan, Travis Whitehouse, Courtney James and Harley Kettle.
Griffith said the fire department donated an antique fire hose handcart, dating back to the 1890s, to the museum but there is no space for it. He said it’s mounted on a trailer and is currently stored in the back of city hall.