City of Salamanca auctioning 7 homes, 35 parcels

SALAMANCA — A total of seven homes and 35 vacant parcels will go up for auction by the city on May 21.
The public may bid on the properties at the 10 a.m. auction in the courtroom of the city municipal building. Properties will be sold as-is to the highest bidder.
Homes listed for sale include 233 Highland Ave., 420 Front Ave., 338 East State St., 29 State Park Ave., 15 Front Ave., 81 Division St. and 117 Wilson St.
Many of the vacant parcels for sale are wooded or undeveloped with some packaged together as one unit, including parcels on West State Street, East State Street and Scenic Drive.
This will be the first auction on city-owned properties since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the first with Sandra Magiera as mayor.
“The reason we have the auction is to get rid of the properties so we can collect the back taxes and get us the revenue from them,” she said.
Once a property owners owes two full years of taxes, the city is able to acquire the properties. In order to manage as few properties as possible, the auction allows the city to then sell the properties.
“We have a lot of empty lots that aren’t big enough to build on but we’d like to get rid of those too,” the mayor said. “Hopefully some people will come in and buy them.”
A successful bidder must put down 10% of the bid at auction on the day of the sale. The balance of payment is due within 30 days after the Common Council approves the bid.
No deed documents will be prepared until full payment is received by the city. Failure to pay the balance will result in forfeiture of the 10% down payment.
All sales shall not be binding upon the city unless approved by three-fourths of all members of the Common Council and approved by the mayor.
“Hopefully we can sell them because we pay the Indian lease on those properties as long as we own them, so whatever we can get back on the back taxes will be helpful to the city,” Magiera said.
The city makes no representations as to the integrity of the improvements on the property, nor as to the status of marketable title. Prospective bidders are responsible for conducting their own due diligence concerning the same prior to placing a bid.
Accordingly, the city is unable to render any legal or other opinions concerning properties. It is suggested perspective bidders hire legal counsel to address these issues prior to placing any bids.
Inspection of the properties by interested bidders may be made by appointment. Contact the city assessor’s office during regular business hours by calling 945-3922. Information for these properties can be found online by using the Cattaraugus County website.
The Common Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids.