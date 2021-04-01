OLEAN — The city’s newest ambulance hit the road this week to save lives, fire officials reported.
Fire Chief Tim Richardson said the $148,000 vehicle is in front-line service at the Central Fire Station after its arrival Monday.
“We’re really happy to get it,” Richardson said, adding it was immediately sent out on calls.
The city paid $130,000 for the vehicle, plus trading in the 2013 ambulance it replaced for $18,000. While the trade-in vehicle “only” had more than 30,000 miles, most of the miles were on city surface streets, plus the required idling at call scenes, which adds to wear and tear.
The purchase price included the chassis, cab and basic equipment like lights and sirens, Richardson said, with the lifesaving equipment including a SCBA air tank system, paramedic-level equipment and other gear removed from the old ambulance and put in the new rig.
The city operates three ambulances, Richardson said, with a primary ambulance and secondary vehicle at the Central Fire Station, and a third-line vehicle — usually the oldest in the fleet — at No. 1 Fire Station on South First Street.
“It takes about eight years to rotate them through,” he said.
Funds for the ambulance came from billing patients and insurance companies for services.
Ambulance service is one of the largest generators of revenue for the city, at $650,000 in the proposed 2021-22 city budget. The line is the fifth-largest revenue in the city’s general fund budget, after sales and property taxes, state aid and payments from other municipalities for the Olean Area Transit System.
Those fees go to paying salaries, equipping the vehicle and a capital fund for replacement vehicles, Richardson said.
“It wasn’t taxpayer money at all,” he said, adding private insurance and government programs like Medicaid and Medicare pay in the vast majority of collected fees. A Buffalo-based firm handles billing services, Richardson said, adding that patients without insurance can fill out a charity care form with the billing firm to set up payment plans or to receive relief from bills.