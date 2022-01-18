OLEAN — Just over a foot of snow in two days, city officials reported, coincided with a new record low temperature on Monday.
As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the city wastewater treatment plant had recorded 9.5 inches of snow over the previous 24 hours. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, another 3 inches was reported. Additional light snowfall was also recorded through the day Tuesday.
Mayor Bill Aiello issued a snow event declaration effective at midnight Tuesday, which under city code restricts parking on city streets.
“I didn’t want to call it to take effect Monday — it was too short a notice,” the mayor said.
The mayor reported 99 parking tickets issued across the city, with 86 from midnight to 7 a.m. The remaining were after 8 a.m. Another four were issued in private lots after complaints from property owners of unauthorized vehicles.
“People got their cars out of the way,” Aiello said, despite the event being the first since January 2019, when more than 200 tickets were issued. “We had quite a lot more (in 2019) than this event.”
Snow removal proceeded quickly, the mayor said.
“They finished up a little before 3 p.m.,” he said, rescinding the snow event declaration at that time Tuesday.
Mostly bare streets greeted evening commuters, with only a few spots where cars parked during the snow event order remained and blocked plows from fully clearing the streets.
Cleanup along the centers of North Union and West State streets was expected to begin around midnight on Wednesday, the mayor added. Such efforts after large snowstorms are typically begun in the middle of the night as to not interfere with commercial or residential traffic.
Another major cleanup effort — the sidewalks — is also underway.
Sidewalks need to be cleared under city code, with most residential areas needing to be cleared within 24 hours of the last snowfall.
Across the region the U.S. Postal Service requested residents — even those in communities without sidewalk shoveling rules — clear their steps and walkways if they want to receive mail. Wet pavement, snow and ice can pose serious threats to delivery personnel, and postal carriers may not deliver mail if steps and sidewalks are not clear.
Residents with rural delivery at mailboxes on posts are asked to remove blocked snow or ice buildup left by plows and other vehicles.
The mayor put out an appeal on Tuesday seeking volunteers to help neighbors who are unable to clear their sidewalks.
“I ask their neighbors to please help those who are unable to remove the snow, as we currently have no volunteers on our list,” the mayor said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to get volunteers to sign up.
Volunteers and groups like schools and churches are encouraged to call the mayor’s office at 376-5615, with the office coordinating volunteers with those in need of assistance.
IN ADDITION, the wastewater treatment plant staff reported a new record low was recorded Monday morning: minus 9 degrees.
The cold weather front that preceded the snow storm dropped temperatures to subzero levels and brought double-digit wind chill factors.
The previous record, minus 6, was set in 1953. The record high for Jan. 17 in the city is 60, set in 1984. In 2021, the high was 34 and the low was 24.