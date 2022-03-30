OLEAN — Originally eyeing about a 9% increase for average households, city officials now think water rates will rise around 2% in the coming year.
The Common Council’s finance committee on Tuesday instructed the city’s water department to recompute water rates proposed in February to balance the 2022-23 water fund budget after concerns that changing tiers could hurt many families more than a flat rate increase.
Originally, water superintendent Brad Camp recommended raising the highest priced water tier from the first 2,600 gallons to the first 5,000 gallons coming through the meter. As a result, up to $7 a month could be seen on water bills.
Currently, the water rate system is tiered, with the highest rates paid on the first 2,600 gallons in a month. Tiers are also in place after an additional 10,000 gallons, an additional 15,000 gallons, and all usage beyond that. At the top tier, users pay about a third less per gallon than the lowest tier.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, brought his personal water bill for his family of four — which would see the water bill increase almost $4 a month, or a 9% increase. By comparison, if the city just raised water rates by the 2.5%, water bills would increase by about a dollar, said council member Sonya McCall.
“If I’m fighting for my constituents to have a 2% water bill increase or a 9% water bill increase, I’ll fight for a 2% increase,” Crawford said.
Camp noted the changes to tiers were aimed at simplifying the tier system, which he said should be the goal long-term.
“I tried to stay away from the minimum fee payers,” Camp said, adding he would recompute the rates as requested by the council.
In addition, Crawford recommended dropping the discounts for the two highest tiers of residential water users.
“If you’re using over 27,000 gallons at a house, you’re not a house,” he said.
Campo said the users of the top two tiers are few and far between.
“The only time people fall into those ranges is if water line breaks,” he said, adding some landlords may have multiple units in a property but do not have separate water meters for each apartment.
“I think then they need to figure out how to separate the water for the apartments,” McCall said. “If they have three units, they shouldn be accountable and responsible for that.”
If eliminating the top tiers, Camp speculated a 2.5% increase may not be needed to balance the $3.9 million water fund budget.
“Run those figures and maybe it only has to go up 2%, 2.25%, whatever to break even,” Crawford said.
Council member Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, noted the city needs to do more to prevent treated water loss, noting a report indicating the city loses almost half of its water due to broken and leaking lines or unmetered uses like fire hydrants.
The Environmental Protection Agency reports the average water system loses about 16% of its treated water, but higher rates are expected in older systems. Much of Olean’s system was installed more than 100 years ago using iron pipes which corrode and crack due to freeze-thaw cycles.
Robinson also supported limiting the number of tiers in the water rate system.
The only proposed sewer rate increase, Camp said, is a 5% increase for commercial users due to the increased cost of processing the wastewater.
“Usually, it’s 20% more potent than residential,” Camp said, using grease washed down the drain by restaurants as an example. “It’s more costly to treat.”
Camp suggested publishing the minimum gallon limits to whatever water rate resolution is passed, noting the city has historically not published the rates. The minimum water rate is 1,600 gallons per month for residential users, 2,600 gallons for commercial users, and 75,000 gallons for industrial users.