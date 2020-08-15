OLEAN — Water outages in the Oak Hill neighborhood are scheduled for early next week as a project to replace the mains continues.
On Monday, water will be shut off at 9 a.m. for residences and businesses on North Fourth Street south of West Sullivan Street; as well as those on the 500 block of West Sullivan Street.
On Tuesday, water will again be shut off at 9 a.m. for residences and businesses on North Fourth Street north between Washington and West Sullivan streets, as well as the 500 block of West Sullivan. Both outages are expected to last two to three hours.
The outages, officials said, are planned to connect new lines up with the city’s water system, a $1.15 million project begun in early July.
The project aims to replace the water line on the 200 block of North Fourth Street and along Washington Street, as well as repaving the streets above. The plans include replacing a four-inch water line — which, due to a century of buildup of minerals and rust — acts like a 2-inch line, hurting water flow for homes and for fire hydrants.
An 8-inch line will be installed as a replacement. Around 75 service lines to homes will be replaced, as well as connections to cross streets and new fire hydrants.
The city borrowed money for the project in 2018, but delayed work while waiting to hear back on state infrastructure grants.
While construction could have begun in late 2019 after successful bidding, officials chose not to begin as to avoid leaving Washington Street torn up and awaiting repaving over the winter. Before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back construction to a July start, officials had hoped to get the project completed by June 30.
The project is one of several under construction as of Friday. Along with several street repaving efforts across the city, construction also began on the Walkable Olean Phase 2 project this week.
The $1.33 million project began Wednesday after five years of planning and funding efforts. Along with repaving Main Street from North Union to Front Street; and Front Street from North Union Extension to First Avenue, the project also includes narrowing the sweeping corner at Main and North Barry streets with pedestrian islands.
A 10-foot shared-use sidewalk on the east side of Main Street and a southbound bicycle lane are included to improve non-vehicular travel, and lighted bollards are also to be installed. A grass median on Front Street between North Union Street Extension and Main Street will also be built, reducing the four-lane street to a two-lane street with a left turning lane on each end.
Walkable Olean Phase I included the rehabilitation of North Union Street from State Street to Main Street. Five roundabouts were installed, as well as a center median to calm traffic speeds. Phase III of Walkable Olean is a reconstruction of East State Street, with most work aimed at the section of the street near the Olean Municipal Building.
That project includes a similar pathway on the north side of the street as in Phase II. That project, at $1.6 million, is to be primarily funded by the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative.