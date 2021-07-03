OLEAN — More hours for the Franchot Park wading pool have been released, but War Vets Park pool remains closed due to a lifeguard shortage.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said Friday that the wading pool will be open for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, weather permitting, but will be closed twice next week.
- Today — Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
- Sunday — Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
- Monday — Closed
- Tuesday — Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday — Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
- Thursday — Closed
- Friday — Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
Updates on hours will be provided to media outlets, pushed to the city website at www.cityofolean.org, and posted to social media platforms at www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and www.twitter.com/oleanyouthrec.
The news comes as officials hoped to get the main city pool at War Vets Park up and running for the season.
The War Vets pool was closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, and officials had hoped to reopen it for the throngs of swimmers who typically pack the facility on the year’s hottest days. The Franchot wading pool remained open last year with capacity limits to maintain social distance during the pandemic.
“We’re not giving up on the big pool yet,” Shewairy said, adding more lifeguards are still being sought.
To get more applicants salaries were raised by almost a dollar an hour, officials said, and a $100 payment will be given to any lifeguard who completes the season to cover certification costs.
Any certified lifeguard interested in a summer job should call 376-5698 or email kshewairy@cityofolean.org.
Shewairy previously told the Times Herald that it takes three lifeguards to staff the wading pool, and four for the main pool — three for the pool itself, plus one for the small wading pool at the site. That is in addition to the front desk worker at the William O. Smith Recreation Center to take payments for pool usage, as well as a cleaner after every day’s swimming. The city has historically tried to have 12 lifeguards on staff for the summer to cover weekends and vacations, but less than half that tally have been secured.
Shortages are not unheard of — the city typically closes the wading pool in mid-August when college-bound lifeguards go back to school, transitioning the remaining staff to War Vets Park — but several pools in the region have reported a chronic shortage this year. Barcroft Pool at Bradford’s Callahan Park, for example, opened with a tightened schedule in June, officials said, with just six of a preferred 15-to-18-member lifeguard roster.