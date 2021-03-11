OLEAN — City officials are more than happy to accept $1.47 million in federal COVID-19 relief.
During a budget discussion Tuesday, Mayor Bill Aiello and alderman lauded the move to send the funds to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act, which passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Aiello said the funds will come in two payments — half of the funds are set to come within 90 days of the law’s approval, and the other half 12 months later. The first payment of more than $730,000 is expected in June, several weeks into the 2021-22 fiscal year, and the remainder at the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The announcement came amid the city’s annual budget negotiations.
Officials are reviewing a $25.68 million spending plan provided by the mayor for the 2021-22 budget year, which begins June 1. Taxes are expected to increase 1.3% under the proposal, with $500,000 in general fund unallocated fund balance being used to cover the funding gap between higher expenses and declining revenues.
Rising pension costs into the state’s retirement systems have been cited as a major source of increase in the budget — about $360,000 — while state aid was originally expected to drop 10% under the governor’s proposed budget.
There are restrictions on how the COVID relief funds can be used, Aiello said.
“It’s not unallocated — there are some conditions,” he said, noting allowable uses include covering costs associated with the pandemic, covering lost revenues, and infrastructure improvements.
Information from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., indicated permissible uses do not include covering pension funds for employees, nor are the funds to be used to directly lower taxes.
While Olean leads the county in funds to municipalities, Finance Committee Chairman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted that Dunkirk, for example, will receive more than $10 million in aid. Aiello said that the Chautauqua County city has a Community Development Block Grant targeted community status which allocated additional funds.
Statewide, municipalities will receive $12.6 billion in aid, which will be funneled through the state for distribution.
Officials mulled how to use the funds during a discussion on water and sewer fund budgets, but no decisions were made on whether to use the funds for infrastructure or other purposes. At the time of the meeting, the final vote on the bill was still almost a day away, making discussions of allocating funds premature.
