OLEAN — City officials are urging residents and businesses to be extra careful about sidewalk safety this week.
With thawing during the day and freezing at night, aldermen and Mayor Bill Aiello urged vigilance in clearing sidewalks and helping out neighbors during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
“We need to be a little more aware of the hazards of our sidewalks,” said Alderman Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, noting that warmer days and cold nights, as projected this week, can lead to puddles of water from melted snow that turn into ice. He noted the importance of clear sidewalks to many residents, most notably joggers, children walking to school and senior citizens.
“I would encourage all of our merchants to get out and shovel their sidewalks, as well,” Aiello added, noting that pedestrians also need to be wary of slippery surfaces. “Take extra care out there walking.”
Section 21-5 of the city Code of Ordinances governs snow removal from sidewalks. Introduced in 1971, it has been amended several times. The most recent amendments were made in 2007. Under the code, the owner and occupant, jointly, are asked to keep sidewalks free of snow and ice for the full paved width of each adjoining public sidewalk.
Snow must be removed within 24 hours after the end of the snowfall. Sidewalks in front of commercial establishments or parking lots must be kept free of snow and ice at all times between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Under the code, snow cannot be shoveled into a public street, nor can it be piled more than 30 inches high at street corners within 35 feet of the corner of public streets. Snow also cannot be piled or blown on fire hydrants. A person can use the streets, subways, sidewalks and other rights-of-way for temporary snow deposit as long as it is in connection with active snow removal. Don’t let it sit there.
The owner will be notified by city code enforcement or the DPW to have it removed, and then the owner or occupant will have four hours to do so. If not removed, the city may remove the snow, charging between $100 to $250 of fines, fees and charges. The owner or occupant will then be sent a bill, which if not paid in 30 days will be added to the tax bill for the property. The property owner will also be liable if someone is hurt on the sidewalk that is not cleared.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that the city does issue tickets for violators of the sidewalk clearing ordinances, which usually begins with a complaint. Anyone wishing to make a complaint should contact the Department of Public Works at 376-5651.
Paul Gonzalez, the Democrat representing Ward 3, said that seniors or others who have problems cleaning their sidewalks may require some help from a good Samaritan.
“Everybody can be a good neighbor,” he said. “If you have a snow blower or you’re able-bodied, and you live next door to somebody who isn’t as able-bodied, suck it up, take the extra 10 minutes, and help out your neighbor — be a good neighbor. I try to be the ‘snow blower guy’ on my block.”