OLEAN — Both of the city pools — at War Veterans Park and Franchot Park — are expected to open this summer as staffing and weather allow.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, reported that enough lifeguards have been hired to operate both facilities with regularity this summer. Work is proceeding to clean the War Vets facility and have it ready in short order after having sat unused for two summers. The pool has not operated since 2019, and has been used for just two summers in the past five.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, lifeguard shortages crippled the operation of the city’s pools.
The Franchot Park wading pool — about 18 inches deep at its deepest point — requires three lifeguards under Department of Health regulations. The facility was able to remain open in 2020 and 2021 with limited schedules. The War Vets Park facility requires four lifeguards to open, with three on the L-shaped pool and one at the wading pool. A ticket-taker is also required at the War Vets Park facility.
Historically, the city needs around 12 lifeguards to keep both facilities open regularly, Shewairy said, noting vacations, hour limitations on workers and other variables require the flexibility of such a staff size.
“We’re very close to that,” Shewairy said, adding more than 10 have been hired for the summer. “We’re definitely in a lot better shape than last year” when four were available.
Communities nationwide have continued reported lifeguard shortages over the past three seasons. Even large cities are having problems finding enough staff. The city of Houston, Texas, announced this week it will only open 12 of 37 municipal pools due to staff shortages.
When the War Vets Park facility is open, Shewairy said the goal is to have indoor public roller skating at the William O. Smith Recreation Center when the facility is available. The center needs to be open for locker rooms and admissions to enter the pool, he said, and it makes sense to have the ticket-taker to also handle roller skating admission at the same time. More details on skating times will be released later this month.
The season is possibly to be the last for the War Vets pool, as the Common Council has been seeking to replace the site and existing equipment with a $1.3 million splash park. Of the funds for the park, $500,000 is coming from federal COVID recovery funds, while the remainder is to be borrowed and paid for by admission fees.
In 2019, the city collected around $2,500 in revenue from the pool against over $50,000 in expenses. Meanwhile, revenues to operate the ice rink came close to $200,000 — enough to cover operations from Labor Day to April.
An option to keep the pool was discarded in May due to cost. Engineers reported that to repair the concrete deck and 50-year-old mechanical systems overhauled, as well as large amounts of fill brought in to bring the area to the south of the pool up to the same grade, would add about $600,000 to the cost.