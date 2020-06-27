OLEAN — Locals looking to weigh in on policing and racism in Olean will get three chances over the next few weeks.
Town hall-style meetings are planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, as well as July 9 and 16, at the John J. Ash Community Center on North Barry Street, Mayor Bill Aiello announced.
“Olean is a great city, its long history is one of tolerance and acceptance. From Olean’s very beginning our city leaders were abolitionists and helped slaves find their way to freedom along the Underground Railroad,” Aiello said in a statement. “Throughout Olean’s history people from all nations, of all races and creeds were welcomed into our community.
“We should all be very proud of our heritage and work together to continue this fine tradition of good will and compassion.”
Aiello said the comments by members of the public at a meeting Tuesday offering support for the Black Lives Matter movement and decrying racism in the community were the catalyst for the town halls.
At that meeting — following more than an hour of comments from the public — the Common Council approved a resolution in support of Black Lives Matter along largely partisan lines.
“As I sat through the meeting, it became apparent that there is a problem in our community and we must correct it as quickly as possible,” said Aiello, who did not state his position on the resolution at the meeting. “The town hall forum will give us a chance to define and get to the root of the problem, and will allow us to work together to devise a strategy to rectify the issues that are causing disruption in our community.
“Because we are still fighting the COVID-19 virus, we will have to work with the restrictions of social distancing and group sizes of 25 or 50 when Phase 4 is instituted,” he said, and reservations are required.
Reservations can be made by calling the mayor’s office at 376-5615.
“This is an important time in Olean’s history and I am looking forward to working with our residents to solve the problems that confront us,” Aiello said.
The meetings are not connected to the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative following the national outcry over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.
On June 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring all police agencies to each develop a plan “that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs in their community based on community input.”
The plans, due by April 1, must engage the public, be presented for comment and be approved by the local legislative body — in the city’s case, the Common Council.
If a local government does not complete a plan, the police force may lose future state aid.
Several protests have been held in Olean since the death, just a few of the hundreds held nationally. While those in Olean have been generally peaceful, some nationwide have resulted in arrests, claims of brutality by police against protesters and press, and some rioting.