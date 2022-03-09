OLEAN — City officials have COVID-19 home tests available for the public at no cost.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced that the city has received COVID-19 antigen home tests from Cattaraugus County for distribution. Tests, which are free, are available to individuals and institutions.
“I would like to thank Cattaraugus County Emergency Services for supplying Olean with the tests and encourage anyone interested to stop-by the Municipal Building,” Aiello said. “Earlier in the year Olean received a supply of masks from the County. They were well received and our supply went very quickly.”
Tests will be available at the city clerk’s office in the Olean Municipal Building, 101 E. State St. Two packages — for a total of four tests — are available per person while supplies last.
Groups such as churches, community groups or businesses needing tests are encouraged to call Aiello’s office at 376-5615 to reserve some.
Other test kits are to be given to the Olean Public Library, which is planning its own distribution efforts.