OLEAN — For the first time in more than 25 years, the city fire department has exactly the fire engine it wants.
The Olean Fire Department took the keys to the new Engine 41 on Monday, said Mayor Bill Aiello and Fire Chief Tim Richardson, the first built to the city’s specifications since 1996. The new engine should be in service by the end of next week, Richardson said, after the crews at Fire Station No. 1 become familiar with it.
“The Fire Department worked hard with the manufacturer to design a truck that was compatible with the design of our streets," Aiello said. "They also took injuries into consideration and added safety features to limit them. Weighing both of these factors into the design will protect our residents and our professional firefighters, as well as hopefully extend the life of the truck."
The Common Council OK'd the purchase in March 2021, with up to $625,000 allocated to the purchase. While normal build times are around a year, Richardson noted that the timetable was extended due to COVID-related supply chain interruptions.
The truck was built by Rosenbauer Group in Minnesota and purchased through Empire Emergency Apparatus Inc. of Niagara Falls. The specifications and features were chosen by the city fire department’s truck committee with the special focus on safety and performance.
“The guys did a good job — they put a lot of thought into it,” Richardson said.
The final cost came in at $573,637, Richardson said — along with being under budget, the timing of the order saved the city more money due to price increases this year.
“If we were to build the same truck today, it would be over $700,000, up to $750,000,” he said.
Some of the features include a short length, lower hose deck height, improved communications and safety equipment, and a heat tray to keep the water from freezing in cold weather. It is also designed to better maneuver on the city’s streets.
“The truck is as short as we can make it,” he said, allowing it to turn in a smaller circle and make tighter corners.
The engine was built to the city’s exact specifications, Richardson said, as opposed to essentially “floor models” bought for the last 25 years. The last engine built to spec was the previous Engine 41, purchased in 1996. Ladder 164, built by Rosenbauer in 2015, was also built to spec.
The new truck also brings to a close the era of the yellow fire trucks owned by the city for decades. The old Engine 41 was the last to carry yellow paint instead of the more traditional red.
According to a report by the International Association of Firefighters, there are no national standards for vehicle colors, and local discretion is used to choose. The yellow-green and lime-green colors began appearing in the 1970s as fluorescent colors offer better daytime visibility than the traditional red color. Colors in use by area agencies include red, neon yellow-green and orange; and even nontraditional colors like dark green or black.
However, reflective material adorns all vehicles to improve visibility at night. Standards by the National Fire Protection Association since the 1980s have recommended reflective material on vehicles to improve nighttime visibility.
The shift back to red began as the city purchased the demo model trucks, Richardson noted, adding the yellow color would require ordered trucks and a higher price tag.
Long kept as a backup, the old Engine 41 was brought back to frontline service after a January crash disabled Engine 40, one of the city's newer engines. It was pulled from service again in July due to excessive wear and tear, replaced by a loaner vehicle until Engine 40 could be repaired.
That vehicle returned to service in October after more than $50,000 in repairs.