Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson (from left) and Mayor William Aiello take title to the city's newest fire engine on Monday from Dave Mangus, senior apparatus specialist with Empire Emergency of Niagara Falls.

OLEAN — For the first time in more than 25 years, the city fire department has exactly the fire engine it wants.

The Olean Fire Department took the keys to the new Engine 41 on Monday, said Mayor Bill Aiello and Fire Chief Tim Richardson, the first built to the city’s specifications since 1996. The new engine should be in service by the end of next week, Richardson said, after the crews at Fire Station No. 1 become familiar with it.

