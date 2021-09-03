OLEAN — Thousands have turned out for the almost-completed city Music in the Park series this summer.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the Youth and Recreation Department, reported a regular turnout of hundreds at Lincoln Park for the weekly free music series.
“We’ve had over 4,000 people” through the summer, Shewairy said, noting many repeat visitors. “It’s so good to get people outdoors, socializing. Get them downtown and enjoying some free music — good music.”
Trigger Happy played for about 100 people at the start of the band’s concert on Thursday evening despite cooler temperatures. One last concert is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday featuring Ray Paladino.
With the popularity of the series, more is in store for next summer.
“We’re looking to increase the number of bands and even more concerts. We had 19 this year,” Shewairy said.
Five Sunday concerts joined 14 planned Thursday performances, only interrupted by severe weather conditions. Even light rain was accommodated by the Lincoln Square pavilion, which was finished in 2019.
New groups to appear this summer included oldies band Freddy and the Jets; classic rock band Hot Apple Pie; and country, rock and blues band Trigger Happy. Shewairy said the feedback from spectators was very positive for the new bands, especially Freddy and the Jets’ two performances to large crowds.
The series has grown in recent years. In 2018, 12 concerts were planned, followed by 15 in 2019 and 17 for 2020. However, last season turned into a COVID-19-related bust, Shewairy noted.
In 2020, city officials were repeatedly forced to push back the beginning of the series until it became clear that the pandemic would not lessen enough to allow the shows without strict rules, such as spray painted 6-foot squares on the grass and fencing to keep out excess spectators. By the end of the season, a maximum of 50 people would have been allowed, despite the park able to fit hundreds with social distancing.
For 2021, there was a 500-spectator capacity limit at the beginning of the season on June 3, but by the end of the summer all restrictions were lifted. Visitors were encouraged to socially distance in the open space, however.