West State Street

Vehicles travel on West State Street at the intersection with Independence Drive in this Times Herald file photo. An overhaul of the West State corridor could include a roundabout at the intersection with Independence.

 Olean Times Herald file

OLEAN — With some luck regarding funding, the West State Street corridor could be in line for a future multi-million dollar makeover similar to the North Union Street project.

The Olean Common Council on Tuesday authorized Mayor Bill Aiello to apply for a federal grant of up to $25 million to reconstruct 2.5 miles of West State Street from North Union Street to St. Bonaventure University.

