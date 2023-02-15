OLEAN — With some luck regarding funding, the West State Street corridor could be in line for a future multi-million dollar makeover similar to the North Union Street project.
The Olean Common Council on Tuesday authorized Mayor Bill Aiello to apply for a federal grant of up to $25 million to reconstruct 2.5 miles of West State Street from North Union Street to St. Bonaventure University.
No matching funds are necessary and the project would be in cooperation with the town of Allegany.
The U.S. Department of Transportation grant is through a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality (RAISE) grant.
The project is conceptual at this point, said Keri Kerper, director of Community Development. The application is due by the end of the month. Engineers are still working on the proposal.
The project was most recently discussed at a public meeting Jan. 19 at the John J. Ash Center. Some believe the West State Street project could rival North Union Street in economic development opportunity.
Kerper said there were some takeaways from the Jan. 19 meeting attended by about 40 members of the public, including a median won’t work in all areas, turning lanes are needed in parts of the largely residential corridor and a roundabout is needed at West State and Independence Drive.
At the public comment session of the council meeting, former council member Nate Smith, owner of Worth W. Smith Hardware, urged aldermen to reconsider the proposed raised median.
“Please leave out the median in front of my business,” Smith stated. While he said he is very supportive of beautifying Olean, as the North Union Street project has done, there are differences with the West State project, which is three times as long.
Businesses like his, which rely on deliveries by tractor-trailers and customers often towing trailers, will be at a disadvantage with the raised median, Smith said. The large cluster of housing along the West State corridor means a center turn lane is very important, he added.
Meanwhile, he said West State already has some of the elements that slow traffic on North Union.
“Please be conscious of the people who have to make these turns every day,” Smith urged the council. “And please leave out the median in front of my business and other businesses that need to get tractor-trailer delivery.”
Before the council voted, Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, asked whether the median issue could be addressed before the West State Street RAISE application is submitted before the end of the month.
Kerper replied that if the application is approved, it would still have to go out for design when the issues will be addressed. There will be more opportunity for public comment as well, she added.
Kerper noted the city has submitted the project twice before and has addressed reasons it was not selected in the past, notably, increased public involvement.
The city already has $1.6 million in available funding through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) committed to the revitalization of West State Street between Union Street and Seventh Street.
The corridor has not been fully reconstructed since 1896 and the surface is rated fair.