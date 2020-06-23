OLEAN — Olean’s city playground are to reopen as the state’s COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdown winds down.
“Our parks department has been instructed to take down the tape and remove the signs and I am pleased to announce that the playgrounds are open for our young residents to enjoy this summer,” Mayor Bill Aiello said Tuesday.
The playgrounds were closed in March due to sanitation concerns in an attempt to halt any potential spread of the disease. The parks remained open for recreation, however.
Families that intend to use the playgrounds are reminded that the virus is still active and they should follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines while using the playgrounds — maintaining social distance, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, keeping hands away from faces, and staying home when sick. It is suggested that visitors over the age of two wear face masks while using the playgrounds.
“Let’s look forward to a fun summer, but we all have to continue to be vigilant and follow the CDC guidelines to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Aiello added.
Aiello also noted that in 2019, the Common Council banned the use of tobacco, nicotine or vapor devices in city-owned recreational facilities, including the playgrounds.
“The City is pleased to be partnering with the Coordinator of Reality Check for Cattaraugus County, Johnathon Chaffee, to have signs installed in the parks that remind residents of the new law,” Aiello said. “The COVID-19 shut-down stalled our efforts, but we hope to have them installed soon.”
ALONG WITH THE PLAYGROUNDS, Aiello also reminded the public that the use of most fireworks is illegal. This includes consumer fireworks which are aerial in performance and are commonly referred to as sky rockets, bottle rockets, missile type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, roman candles, mines, shell devices, aerial shell kits, reloadables and audible ground devices which are commonly referred to as firecrackers and chasers, as well as metal wire handheld sparklers.
“As we get closer to the Fourth of July, I would like to make a personal request. We have received a number of calls regarding the use of fireworks throughout our community,” the mayor said. “I ask our residents to be mindful of their neighbors. Fireworks disrupt a number of households, including those with dogs, families with young children and many veterans suffering from PTSD.
“Olean has always been a caring community, and I hope those who have fireworks would refrain from using them to allow their neighbors to live in peace,” he added. “I hope we have a great summer in the City of Olean.”
