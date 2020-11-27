OLEAN — City officials are celebrating news of more aid for the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport, but they said more cooperation is needed to fully utilize the facility.
Mayor Bill Aiello told the Olean Common Council on Tuesday that the 2021 county budget includes $85,000 to assist in upcoming grant-funded work for the airport — including planning for a runway repaving project.
“We did ask for $125,000, they gave us $85,000 — and we’ll continue to work with our legislators and the Cattaraugus County Legislature to move the airport forward,” the mayor said.
To that end, the mayor said he hopes to hold formal discussions between the two governments on the topic.
“(Legislator) Frank Higgins and I have been talking, and we are going to form a committee of county legislators — there will be representatives from Olean government and others,” Aiello said, “to look at how … the airport can better serve not only Olean but Cattaraugus County, and where we can get additional funding.”
Aldermen were pleased to see talks being held, including Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who has been critical of the airport and the six-figure losses incurred by the city annually for the facility. .
“If someone has to be the squeaky wheel to get them to put up or shut up on it, you know, that’s what the city needs,” he said. “Let’s work as a team to try to keep it and make it a sustainable option.”
While the airport carries the names of both the city and county, the city owns the property and improvements — and pays about $15,000 in town and fire protection taxes on the site. No school or county taxes were levied in 2019, according to the Cattaraugus County Real Property Office.
The airport construction was approved in 1958, replacing a small grass strip along the Allegheny River, following calls from industrial leaders to build an airport that could handle modern aircraft. The airport opened in June 1959 after a $1.57 million construction — about $14 million adjusted for inflation.
Shortly after opening, the FAA recommended the runway be lengthened to around a mile in length — a project that, more than 60 years later, has not been undertaken despite several attempts due to the amount of fill necessary to extend the runway as the hillside slopes downward. As such, the airport can not handle jet aircraft, which require much longer takeoff and landing runs than propeller-driven aircraft.
Regional carrier Mohawk Airlines, and later Allegheny Airlines, operated propeller-driven airliners out of the airport for 11 years. However, rising costs and low passenger counts led to the service being terminated in May 1972.
The 2019-20 city budget included $250,000 in expenses to $150,000 in revenue — mostly fuel sales and hangar rentals — for about $100,000 in projected losses. The 2020-21 budget shows a smaller expected gap, with $217,600 included for airport operations and $140,000 expected in revenues. Those gaps are covered by the general fund, which is mostly funded by local sales and property taxes, as well as state revenue sharing aid.