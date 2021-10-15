OLEAN — Efforts to catalog and plan for the city’s public tree population are ongoing, and officials they plan to show off their progress next week.
A public meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Mayor Bill Aiello said, to discuss the project to inventory public trees — trees in parks and along roads in the public right-of-way — and use a state grant to manage long-term care of the trees.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., and a Zoom link will be provided on the city’s website at www.cityofolean.org.
“I am looking forward to the information that will be provided during the work-in-progress meeting,” Aiello said. “Olean’s urban forest is an important feature of our community and preserving it for the next generation of Olean residents is important. The inventory and tree management plan will help us sustain and supplement our woodlands.”
So far, an inventory of trees has been conducted, including information on species, age, size, condition and maintenance needs.
A consultant leading the planning effort will also describe the next steps to develop a new community forest management plan.
The last tree inventory was performed in the 1980s. In 1986 — the first year of a new tree maintenance program after decades of neglect — $400,000 was allocated. There had been no large-scale replanting and maintenance since Dutch elm disease devastated the city’s public trees in the middle of the century. Elm trees had been a prime candidate for lining city streets, but the fungus which caused the disease spread rapidly and left dead, dangerous trees in its wake.
Following the removals, other trees like silver maples — a tree with fragile limbs and branches prone to breaking in high winds — were planted as replacements. By the 1980s, work had been neglected to the point that a large tree program was required.
In recent years, the aging trees in the city’s rights-of-way have been the subject of Common Council debates, with funding for maintenance and a desire for planning future tree work debated extensively.
By 2016, funding had been cut to about $95,000. Discretionary tree program funds were eliminated in 2017, but some funding was restored the following year after major wind storms that summer drained emergency cleanup funds.
Storms in the late summer of 2020 caused thousands of dollars in damage to property in the city, including four damaged homes and more than 30 calls for downed limbs and electrical fires within an hour on Labor Day.
Announced in December, the grant was one of 38 across the state from the Department of Environmental Conservation for urban forestry projects.