OLEAN — Trick-or-treat, or hit up a one-stop candy drop on Saturday. Either way, be safe.
Mayor Bill Aiello said Monday that trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
“Residents who plan to hand out treats should turn on their porch lights during those two hours and take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Aiello said, noting that the county has seen an increase in cases in recent weeks. “In addition citizens who are driving should exercise extreme caution — many of Olean’s younger residents will be in costumes and will be crossing the streets.”
For those looking to limit contact — or avoid the long walks — city and business leaders are getting together for an alternate activity.
“In addition to traditional trick or treating, the City of Olean and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a candy drop on South Street by Lincoln Park,” the mayor added. The activity, from 4 to 6 p.m., “will give parents who are hesitant to trick or treat this year an alternative, and still allow their children to wear their costumes and receive treats.
“We are hoping for nice weather on Halloween and hope our residents have a good time throughout the day,” Aiello added.
Because of the pandemic, the Academy of Pediatrics has issued the following precautions to their Halloween advisory:
- Avoid large gatherings.
- Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others and avoid clusters at doorsteps.
- Wear a cloth face covering.
- Wash hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer.
- Treats should be checked and packages sanitized by parent(s) or other trusted adults before eating them.
That is in addition to tips provided annually by the AAP, Aiello noted:
- A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
- Obtain flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts.
- If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.
- Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.
- Trick-or-treaters should stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.
- They should have reflective tape for costumes and trick-or-treat bags in order to increase visibility.
- Carry a cell phone for quick communication.
- Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.
- Never cut across yards or use alleys.
- Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.
- Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stops doesn’t mean others will.
- Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.
For more information and other suggestions regarding Halloween please see the website of the American Academy of Pediatrics: www.aap.org.