OLEAN — A $4.8 million bond is being planned as city officials hope the state will pick up most of the tab to fix the failing water filtration plant wall.
The Common Council, in a special meeting on Tuesday, approved an amended and restated bond resolution for $4.8 million to cover construction costs of replacing the south wall of the water filtration plant — which has seen several problems with leaking since it was built more than 20 years ago — and replacing the media in the three basins behind the wall.
In August, aldermen OK’d the city to submit a state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act application to cover 60% of the cost, which officials said is due this week. The grants are competitive, but the city has received several over the years. In 2021, the city received funds to help run 4,300 linear feet of water line along North Fourth and Washington streets.
If successful, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that the award would be for roughly $2.8 million.
“Which would leave us with a bond of $1.9 million (that the city would cover), and the annual debt service looks like maybe about $120,000 a year,” he said. “If we don’t get the WIIA grant and we wanted to move forward with the project, the annual debt service would be around $300,000.”
Brad Camp, head of the city’s water operation for the Department of Public Works, noted that the media used in the filtration process typically lasts 10 to 15 years, and testing has indicated it needs to be replaced.
“That wall is what holds back the media,” Camp said, adding that if the wall is replaced, the media will need to be replaced at the same time. “We don’t want to replace it if we (still) have to replace the wall.”
If the city is not successful in receiving the grant, Crawford noted that between $300,000 and $400,000 in annual debt payments will end in 2024 and 2025, and that may be a better time to move forward with the project.
Asked by Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, what the potential impact to water rates would be, Camp said he hopes the state-subsidized project could be absorbed without major hikes of rates, instead by eliminating discounts for high-volume water users.
“We’re heading toward a flat rate currently,” he said, which would help cover the costs without impacting average residential users.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen heard from Camp about bringing partially treated brine wastewater from the planned Great Lakes Cheese facility in Franklinville, as well as wastewater from Dimes Energy oil wells in the town of Allegany.
No decisions were made on the use, with aldermen seeking further information about logistics, damage to roadways from up to five trucks a day from Dimes Energy and as many as 10 trucks a day from the under-construction cheese facility, and if the facility can handle the wastes in a safe manner while minimizing liability.
Camp said the wastewater treatment plant on South 19th Street is not currently set up to handle brine, and the company has offered to bring a load to the plant to test the system
As to the wastewater from the wells on Four Mile Road, Camp added that the city code bans the plant from accepting wastewater from oil or natural gas drilling — which could be amended if the council chose to do so — but the same traffic concerns remain as from the Great Lakes Cheese waste.