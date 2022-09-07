OLEAN — A $4.8 million bond is being planned as city officials hope the state will pick up most of the tab to fix the failing water filtration plant wall.

The Common Council, in a special meeting on Tuesday, approved an amended and restated bond resolution for $4.8 million to cover construction costs of replacing the south wall of the water filtration plant — which has seen several problems with leaking since it was built more than 20 years ago — and replacing the media in the three basins behind the wall.

