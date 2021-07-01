City of Olean performing hydrant replacement Wednesday
OLEAN — The City of Olean will perform fire hydrant replacement Wednesday on Third Avenue and School Street.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the water may be off to residents and businesses on Third Avenue from Center Street to School Street, and on School Street from Third Avenue to Front Street. The work being performed and possibility of outage is expected to last 2-3 hours.
If you have any questions please contact the City of Olean Water Office at (716) 376-5657.