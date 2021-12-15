OLEAN — A contract to oversee the city’s $2 million runway repaving project was approved Tuesday evening.
The Common Council unanimously approved the city to sign a contract with C&S Companies for construction and inspection services on Runway 4-22 — the 4,800-foot-long asphalt runway at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport in the town of Ischua.
Utilizing millions in federal aid, officials hope to mill and pave the runway with a two-inch overlay, as well as crack repairs, said Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring.
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $2 million for the runway rehabilitation project, and Ring noted the federal government will cover the entire cost. The city, as owner of the facility, is responsible for managing the contracts, and C&S has served as the city’s consultant for the airport and FAA grants.
The agreement is one of the last of a string of resolutions in the span of two years to move forward with the project. The apron at the airport was approved for repaving in 2018, with the runway project expected at the time to follow along in short order. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A request for proposals to pave the runway was opened in April, and while already agreeing to fund the project, the FAA awarded the funding in August as part of the Airport Improvement Program.
“It will be in construction this summer,” Ring said. “It is 100% funded by the FAA.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who voted against the apron replacement in 2020 over concerns of fiscal sustainability at the airport, thanked Ring and C&S for efforts to improve the facility at low cost to local taxpayers. He also thanked Cattaraugus County for investing more into the airport in recent years.
In January, city officials reported the airport had reduced its losses at the site from $161,000 a year to around $56,000. That deficit includes more than $16,000 a year in school, town and county property taxes on the facility.
“I hope we’re able to invest wisely in the facility so it can continue to be sustainable in the years to come,” Crawford said.
The airport, built in the town of Ischua in the late 1950s, has a 4,800-foot paved runway as well as a smaller turf runway. It opened in 1959 and replaced the old airport along East River Road as private aircraft grew in size after World War II. From 1959 to 1972, the airport handled daily commercial flights by Mohawk and later Allegheny Airlines.
Today, it regularly serves local private pilots, incoming business traffic, as well as for fueling and training flights for operators such as MercyFlight of Western New York and the New York Air National Guard.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council also authorized the mayor to apply for a $100,000 grant through National Grid to help pay for new lighting along East State Street.
Ring said the grant is similar to one received for the Walkable Olean Phase 2 project which wrapped up earlier this year.
“It helped extend the lighting on Main and Front streets,” Ring said, adding the funds are for pedestrian lighting. If successful for another grant, “it would help us put in our standard lighting” along a 10-foot shared use path on the north side of the street in the Walkable Olean Phase 3 project.
The Phase 3 project, which includes a roundabout to replace the traffic light at East State and Barry streets, is expected to begin this summer. The grant funds would be used for lighting work that is not in the scope of the main project, Ring added.