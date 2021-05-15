OLEAN — After a year of COVID-19-induced hiatus, the City of Olean Music in the Park series will make its return next month.
City officials reported this week that the concert lineup is set and pandemic restrictions have been loosened enough to allow the Lincoln Park series to begin offering concerts to the public.
“There’s 19 of those starting June 3,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department. “I’m really happy to bring those back — people really missed those last year.”
Concerts will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at the site, barring inclement weather. In addition, five Sunday — from 2 to 4 p.m. — will be held June 13, July 11, Aug. 8 and 22, and Sept. 5.
In 2020, city officials were forced to push back the beginning of the series until it became clear that the pandemic would not lessen enough to allow the shows without strict rules, such as spray painted six-foot squares on the grass and fencing to keep out excess spectators.
While the pandemic is ongoing, current COVID-19 guidance from the state due to vaccine availability and lower case counts allows for 10 times as many spectators as would have been allowed last summer, Shewairy said.
“Per current regulations, we’re allowed up to 500 people — and we’re going to have less than that,” he said, adding 200 has been considered a good attendance mark at the concert series in years past. “We’re just asking people to use common sense.”
Three new groups will make their park series debuts this season, Shewairy noted, including oldies band Freddy and the Jets; classic rock band Hot Apple Pie; and country, rock and blues band Trigger Happy.
The schedule includes:
• June 3, Not Norman (Oldies)
• June 10, Dave Dorson (Acoustic classic rock)
• June 13, Sunday, Freddy and the Jets (Oldies)
• June 17, Roger Pettengill (‘70s singer/songwriter)
• June 24, Fair to Fiddlin’ (Bluegrass, original Americana)
• July 1, Generations (‘50s, ‘60s oldies)
• July 8, Kokomo Time Band (Beach party music)
• July 11, Sunday, Chord of the Three Strands (Original Americana(
• July 15, Larry Lewicki Band (Polka, oldies, country)
• July 22, LTM Trio (Jazz)
• July 29, Toucan Jam (‘60s to present)
• Aug. 5, Cruisin’ (Country, rock)
• Aug. 8, Twin Tiers Community Band (Variety)
• Aug. 12, Generations (‘50s, ‘60s oldies)
• Aug. 19, Allegany Alumni and Friends Band *Variety)
• Aug 22, Sunday, Hot Apple Pie (Classic rock)
• Aug. 26, Coyote Moon (Folk, rock)
• Sept. 2, Trigger Happy (Country, rock, blues)
• Sept. 5, Sunday, Ray Paladino (Acoustic classic rock)
Rain dates and locations have not been set yet, but the Lincoln Square pavilion at the park should accommodate many situations.
“If it’s a light rain, we’ll put the crowd under the pavilion and the band will be in the gazebo already,” Shewairy said.
Along with encouraging attendees to check out the shows, he also encouraged visitors to walk the business district, grab dinner, or visit a shop or two before and after the show.