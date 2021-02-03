OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello said Tuesday he was “sick to my stomach” over news that more than 500 local jobs will be lost in a downsizing of operations by Siemens Energy.
But he was also already looking ahead at efforts to keep the site occupied — either by Siemens Energy or another concern.
“I’m sick to my stomach over this,” Olean Mayor Bill Aiello told the Times Herald on Tuesday afternoon. “Our fears have been realized.
“There’s so many things to consider here on how this will affect Olean,” the mayor added, noting that in addition to the immediate unemployment, concerns over population loss, revenue for city operations and the effect on businesses that serve Siemens Energy employees are also on his mind.
Aiello said that after speaking with Siemens and government officials, he believes the layoffs are “a done deal … but we’ll fight tooth and nail to see what we can do here.”
Aiello said that during his discussions Tuesday with company officials, they indicated “they will probably start to sell off the property.”
“We’ll have to see what we can do about bringing in other industry,” he added
During a meeting of the Common Council’s strategic planning committee Tuesday evening, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5 — who worked at the site for more than six years — urged aldermen and residents to contact state and federal officials.
“I teach business management, I know how decisions are made — I get it,” he said. “But it doesn’t mean we have to take it and like it. ... Our job is to be the squeaky wheel.
“I can’t imagine they’d just mothball a multimillion-dollar facility,” he said, adding that Olean has much to offer between a skilled workforce, a facility that could be adapted to new uses and efforts to improve the quality of life. “We’ve got so many good things going on with our revitalization, and this just hurts.”
Common Council member Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said that a package had been assembled by state officials when Dal-Tile announced it would move out of Olean in 2012, but the decision was made to move the work to a non-union shop in Pennsylvania. Such action, she said, means that expectations need to be tempered.
“In their minds, it’s business — but in our minds, it’s our community,” she said, supporting Crawford’s comments. “We have to show them we’re willing to roll up our sleeves… but we also have to be realistic.”
Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said “it’s important we don’t give a sense of false hope.”
He worked at the site for nine years for Dresser-Rand and Siemens, and added that with efforts likely made by Olean-favoring local management, the decision is unlikely to be reversed.
“This is devastating beyond words,” Gonzalez said.
Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, said that the push should not just be toward keeping the site, and needs to also include retraining programs and more investment for whatever firm may end up at the site.
“We need new development in jobs here anyway,” Panus said. “We need to push the people who make the deals … they’re going to have to provide that incentive to start up.”
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, said that while a small portion of the Siemens jobs will be transferred to Painted Post, the downsizing of the plant in Olean is a “major blow to hundreds of hard-working families” and the Olean community.
He called the news “another example of how the Biden administration’s actions against the natural gas sector and other all-the-above energy solutions have serious, real-world consequences for the American people.”
It was unclear whether President Joe Biden’s recent order to block the Keystone XL oil pipeline or his order banning new oil and gas development on federal lands had any bearing on Siemen’s announcement of layoffs and consolidations, which appear to have been in the works for some months.
Nevertheless, Reed said, John Kerry, the Biden administration’s special envoy for climate, and members of the president’s cabinet, “before you go further down this path of dismissing the men and women who have dedicated their lives to keeping America at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, visit Olean, New York to see firsthand the high-tech jobs our nation will continue to lose due to your harsh, anti-competitive energy policies.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said the loss of hundreds of jobs for skilled workers in Olean is devastating to the entire community.
“This is the outcome we can anticipate when companies with long histories in our region like this one, started in the early 20th century, are purchased by overseas corporations — a failure of global proportions,” Giglio said.
“Not only will hundreds of employees lose their jobs or be given the heartbreaking decision to relocate their families hundreds or thousands of miles away,” he said, “but the extent of damage to the community is even more crippling, harming real estate, schools, taxes, small business revenues and more.”
Giglio said his office stands ready to help “in any way we can.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Lakewood, vowed to work with state and federal officials to assist employees.
“This is another blow to our region and a major setback to much of the progress made in the city of Olean,” Borrello said. “Since its days as Dresser-Rand, this plant has been the backbone of manufacturing and industry in Cattaraugus County.”
The senator said he has already reached out to U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, Reed and Giglio to develop a plan to help workers losing their jobs.
Borrello said he recently toured the Olean plant and was “struck by the dedication and pride of the Siemens employees,” many of whom have had more than one family member work there.
“Generations of highly skilled workers have made Siemens Energy in Olean a world-leading manufacturer of turbines and compressors for the oil and gas industry,” Borrello said. “These are highly technical jobs performed by dedicated workers. The value of that knowledge and expertise can’t be replaced once it is lost.”
Borrello said he understands that market pressures beyond its control forced Siemens’ hand, while he also cited New York’s “heavy-handed tax and regulate policies” add to the burden of companies as they shift manufacturing across their operations.
“Unfortunately, New York’s high taxes, unnecessary bureaucracy and overregulation always factor into a company’s decision to move manufacturing facilities,” he said.