City hosts two NYCOM workshops

The city of Olean and Jamestown Community College hosted two New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM) workshops this week. Pictured (from left): John A. Mancini, NYCOM Counsel; Olean Mayor William J. Aiello, NYCOM Executive Committee Treasurer; and Ellicottville Mayor John A. Burrell, NYCOM Executive Committee.

 Provided

OLEAN — The City of Olean and the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College hosted two New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM) workshops on Thursday and Friday.

The workshops, presented by John A. Mancini, NYCOM Counsel, were titled Municipal Ethics: The Do’s and Don’ts and the Powers and Responsibilities of Local Officials. Attendees included local elected officials and municipal employees.

 

