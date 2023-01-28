OLEAN — The City of Olean and the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College hosted two New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM) workshops on Thursday and Friday.
The workshops, presented by John A. Mancini, NYCOM Counsel, were titled Municipal Ethics: The Do’s and Don’ts and the Powers and Responsibilities of Local Officials. Attendees included local elected officials and municipal employees.
“I am very pleased that John Mancini was able to come to Olean to present the NYCOM workshops,” said Olean Mayor William J. Aiello. “Elected officials and municipal employees contend with numerous issues that are based in law and understanding these laws is critical for success.
Aiello said that attendance exceeded expectations with registrants from Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties.
“Mr. Mancini works with municipalities throughout the state, his working knowledge is vast and he was able to convey the information and provide pertinent examples,” the mayor added.