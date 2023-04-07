OLEAN — A trio of public hearings — two related to the city’s budget — will come before the Common Council meeting Tuesday.
The council is set to meet for three public hearings — on Fair Housing, the city’s water and sewer rates, and a local law to override the state-mandated property tax cap for the 2023-24 budget — beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at the Olean Municipal Building.
The Fair Housing hearing is set for 6 p.m.; the water and sewer rate hearing for 6:05 p.m.; and the hearing on Local Lawn 01-23 to override the tax cap at 6:10 p.m. Under the state Open Meeting Law, the meetings must occur in that order and begin no earlier than the posted times, but may begin later if comments for the previous hearing take more than five minutes.
The city’s $19 million budget with a now-3.82% property tax increase — as well as a tax cap override, water and sewer fee increases, and amended user fees for city services — are expected to be up for vote Tuesday. The vote comes four days before the city charter-mandated April 15 deadline.
The proposed tax hike is the highest since 2011, when a 5.66% tax hike was in place and two years before the state-mandated tax cap was implemented. In the 10 budgets between 2004 and 2013 — when the tax cap went into effect — the city saw higher tax levy increases in five years, lower increases in four years, and a 0.07% tax decrease in 2012.
Under the cap — approved in 2011 and first applying to city budgets in the 2012-23 fiscal year — calls for a cap based on a formula with the base of 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. Since the tax cap was approved, no city budget has increased above the threshold, and four years saw the tax levy decrease. While several budgets saw the full allowable increase in the levy, only once — in the 2022-23 budget — did city officials levy a 2% increase in taxes.
And while the allowable levy growth factor for the city’s 2020-21 budget was 1.0178 — or 1.78% — city leaders elected to keep property taxes flat in that budget year, citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic which was in its early stages while the budget was being approved. The allowable levy growth factor for the 2021-22 budget was 1.0131, or 1.31%, which ties to the tax increase approved by the Common Council. The city opted not to use any of the allowable carryover in the 2022-23 budget, and the factors for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 budgets is 1.02, or a 2% cap.
Under state law, the city may override the tax cap with a local law and a supermajority vote of the Common Council — at least five of the seven members must approve the budget. There are no penalties for municipalities that follow the procedure to go above the tax cap, and the 2024-25 tax cap calculation would be based on the actual levy and not the cap amount from the previous year.
Several area municipalities have indicated a need to override the tax cap. The Allegany town board voted in March to override the tax cap for the second consecutive year, and the village of Franklinville has voted to override the tax cap in the budget coming up for a public hearing next week.
A SEPARATE HEARING will be for water and sewer rates, which are expected to rise about 2% beginning June 1 as well as eliminating several billing tiers.
Residential water rates will move from a two-tier system with a discount for higher water usage to a one-rate system. The new rate is 1.039 cents per gallon, up about 1.96% from the previous base rate used for the first 2,600 gallons a month. For usage over that amount, the new rate is 25.18% higher than the previous 0.83 cents per gallon.
Residential sewer rates — which will remain on a single pricing tier — will rise 1.96% to 0.986 cents per gallon based on water meter readings. Both water and sewer rates will maintain the existing minimum monthly billing amount of 1,600 gallons.
A residence using 1,600 gallons or less of water in a month would see a water bill of $16.62, while the sewer bill would be $15.78 — up from $16.30 for water and $15.47 for sewer at current rates. A residence using 5,000 gallons a month would see a water bill of $51.95 and a sewer bill of $49.30 — compared to a $46 water bill and $48.35 sewer bill at current rates.
Commercial rates for water will move from a four-tier fee structure to a two-tier, while industrial rates for water will move from a five-tier to a three-tier structure. Water rates for users outside of the city will also see tier reductions and price increases.
City leaders eliminated several tiers in 2022 as a way to streamline billing and to give fewer discounts to higher-volume users.
A FINAL HEARING will be held on fair housing in the city.
The annual hearing serves to offer information on federal and state Fair Housing Law. State and federal law ban discrimination in the sale, rental, financing or brokerage of a dwelling against anyone based on numerous factors including race, skin color, religion, gender, national origin, ancestry, disability, or pregnancy and parental status.
The city’s fair housing officer, Community Development Program Coordinator Keri Kerper, is the city’s point person for handling complaints of housing discrimination.