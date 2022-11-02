OLEAN — More planning is needed before South Union Street gets an overhaul.
The Common Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday was told that a change order is needed for engineering services on the South Union Street overhaul project with Rochester-based Clark Patterson Lee, at a cost of $195,300.
“The original plan left out several items,” Department of Public Works Director Robert Thompson said. “There were a lot of design services that weren’t accounted for.”
Mayor Bill Aiello said that former DPW Director Bob Ring was working on some of the work on his own, but that is not feasible now.
The engineering services cover a number of things, Thompson said, including full technical specifications for the project, final drawings, and the final bid packages to go out to contractors.
Originally planned from State Street to Greene Street, the scope was later extended to the South Union Street bridge. Currently, the project includes a roundabout at South Union and Greene streets, a shared-use path along the east side of the road, bus stops and other amenities. However, a proposed roundabout at Henley Street was set aside due to issues with street grades and adjacent properties.
“It’s what we did on North Union Street,” said Thompson.
Previous costs provided by the city are out of date, he noted, due to price increases. He said he would get updates for the council for the meeting next week, but once planning is done a full cost breakdown will be available.
The project will be funded in part by a $1.4 million allocation from the city’s 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. Originally, the project was expected to be underway in 2021 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction services — monitoring work in progress, auditing bills and final inspections before contractors get paid — also need to be contracted out before the project begins. The engineering firm said it would charge around $500,000 to handle those duties with two full-time engineers, but Thompson said there may be room for savings by combining the construction services for the East State, South Union and West Street projects.
Council members asked about how the projects would be scheduled as to avoid having too many major corridors under construction at any given time.
“The feasibility of having all three shut down together isn’t going to be good for anybody here,” he said. “We’re going to try to stagger it as best we can.”
The East State Street project, funded in part by a $1.2 million DRI award, is set to begin in 2023. That project includes a roundabout at the corner of East State and Barry streets and a shared-use path from Barry Street to the East State Street bridge, as well as street upgrades.
West State Street is the third major project on the timetable, using $1.6 million for the DRI award. While not as extensive in terms of proposed changes as the East State or South Union projects, officials hope for street reconstruction, improved pedestrian crossings, landscaping, sidewalks, lighting and street furniture. That project is set for 2025 at this time.
“We’re asking about an extension,” Thompson said, noting the $10 million from the DRI was supposed to be fully spent within five years.