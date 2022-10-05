OLEAN — A change to the city’s water and sewer policy could see smaller fees for those who miss a payment, but would impact some delinquent account holders harder.
Brad Camp, head of the city’s water division, proposed to the Common Council’s city operations committee on Tuesday to lower the late fee for water and sewer bills from 10% to 5%, but turn the fee from a flat rate to one that compounds monthly.
In an email to aldermen provided to the Times Herald, Camp calculated a water bill of $125 a month that is paid on time throughout the year would come to $1,500 for 12 months. At the end of the year, an account with no payments at the 10% flat rate would see a bill of $1,650 for the 12 months. The same account, not paying its bill for the whole year but with the 5% compounding rate, would see a bill of just under $2,100 — or more than $435 in additional fees.
The plan would not penalize account holders who regularly paid in full but late as hard as the current system, though. If the example account were to pay each bill in full but late each month, the current total cost for the year would also be $1,650 — but at the 5% rate, which would not compound because it was paid in full each month, the account would see a bill of $1,575.
Camp said the move to compounding late fees would provide more incentive for those with delinquent accounts to pay their bills more frequently.
As of mid-September, the city’s water department reported $404,886.62 in delinquent water and sewer bills — ranging from $35.49 to over $20,000 per account. The report indicates more than 1,000 late accounts, and some property owners have more than a dozen accounts for different properties — with some accruing tens of thousands of dollars in overdue balances across multiple accounts. One property owner appeared to owe more than $74,000 — more than 18% of all money owed to the city — across more than 80 accounts.
“We’re not a lending agency, and as time goes on we deserve a little bit more,” Camp said.
Aldermen agreed with the proposal, and Mayor Bill Aiello said a resolution will come before the full council for approval later this fall.
“It’s a lot cheaper in the first two months instead of a non-compounding 10% fee,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who noted that the penalty for the example account at $125 would see a $6.25 penalty instead of a $12.50 penalty for a single late bill. The new policy “would put some pressure on these massive unpaid water bills… I fully support this.”
“I do think that there are habitual offenders who have not had to experience the natural consequences of their actions,” said Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4.
When asked if the city has been shutting off water to delinquent accounts, Camp noted the city has only been able to shut off water lines since August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related emergency orders. Between the orders and limited manpower, Camp said the city has shut off no water accounts since the pandemic began two and a half years ago.
Camp also offered a second change to the policy — a 25 cent per month technology fee be added to each bill to cover the costs of a text- and email-based alert system.
The system would alert account holders of various situations, from bill due dates and service interruptions to high water flow warnings which could indicate a broken water line that otherwise would only come to the account holder’s attention when they received a much higher water bill than normal. The recommendation was also met with positive reception from council members.