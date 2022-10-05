OLEAN — A change to the city’s water and sewer policy could see smaller fees for those who miss a payment, but would impact some delinquent account holders harder.

Brad Camp, head of the city’s water division, proposed to the Common Council’s city operations committee on Tuesday to lower the late fee for water and sewer bills from 10% to 5%, but turn the fee from a flat rate to one that compounds monthly.

