OLEAN — The largest city government employees’ union will only be going about a month without a new contract, compared to months or years as in previous negotiations.
The Common Council on Tuesday authorized Olean Mayor Bill Aiello to sign a new contract with Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000, the union representing the majority of city employees.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the contract, with negotiations beginning in January and ratified by the union membership, includes a 75 cent an hour raise every year for the roughly 75 people working under the contract, a $250 longevity pay increase in 2023 and 2025, and a $50 raise in health savings accounts for employees in those years.
“It’s not a percentage raise,” Aiello said, deviating from previous contracts.
On the flip side, employees under the new contract will see a freeze in payment size for four years if the city buys out an employee’s health insurance if the employee is insured elsewhere.
“Currently, they get 50% of the cost of the insurance if they elect not to take it,” Aiello said, paid out quarterly.
Under the new plan, he said the rate will go down in the fifth year of the contract to 40% of the cost for existing employees, with new employees getting 25%.
“We did the same thing with the police unions,” Aiello said, adding the move saves the city government money.
Aldermen unanimously authorized Aiello to sign the contract on Tuesday.
“I would like to thank the CSEA for all of the work they do for the city of Olean,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5. “It’s been really a bit of a while since they’ve felt appreciated. I think this contract demonstrates a fair and equitable contract for them — the city wouldn’t run without them.”
Aiello noted that the city has one outstanding contract at this time with the city’s firefighters. That contract ended in May 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and negotiations are ongoing.
“It’s hard on everyone — it’s hard on the city because you don’t know where we’re going (budget-wise)... it’s hard for the employees to be without a contract,” said Aiello, a retired city police captain who added that his administration has has pushed to limit workers going without contracts for long periods of time.
For example, the agreement approved this week replaces one approved in February 2018 after CSEA-represented workers went without a contract for eight months. The CSEA contract before that only came after almost four years without a contract.
At one point, city police worked for 27 months without a contract, as well.