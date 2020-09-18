OLEAN — The City of Olean Beautification Committee will meet at the North Union Street Entrance of Jamestown Community College on Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. to pull weeds from the gardens along the street from the Sullivan roundabout to the railroad tracks.
Volunteers are welcomed to help prepare the gardens for autumn, but should bring their own garden implements. Bags will be supplied.
“My wife, Kathy, and I weed the gardens frequently on Sunday mornings and we have been approached by residents who wish to help,” said Pat Driscoll, chairman of the committee. “It is a great time to get work done, the street is relatively quiet and we have been successful in clearing many weeds out of the gardens. I hope some residents will join us, it is hard work, but very satisfying.”
“If we minimize the weeds as the colder months approach, we may be able to reduce the number of weeds next spring,” said John Balacki, member of the committee. “We hope residents will join us and we plan to make this a weekly event. It will be a social outing, we will stay socially distanced, and we will be able to get some needed work completed.”
“The Committee had great plans in place in February, until the COVID-19 shutdown hampered our progress,” Mayor Aiello said. “I am pleased that despite the shutdown and the lack of meetings, the Beautification Committee continued their work on the street.
“A number of residents told me that their spirits were lifted the day the planters were placed on the street,” Aiello added. “Pat Driscoll and the committee did an excellent job on the planters and our volunteer network has been busy throughout the summer. I thank all the volunteers and groups who tend to our gardens.