OLEAN — Almost 3 miles of paving projects are to be completed with state aid in the city this construction season.
City Department of Public Works Director Robert Thompson announced the eight streets to be repaved with $2.66 million from five programs operated by the state Department of Transportation in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Repaving efforts on the schedule, listed by length to be repaved, include:
- 3,770 feet of Irving Street for its entire length.
- 3,075 feet of Stardust Lane for its entire length.
- 2,795 feet of West Sullivan Street between North Fourth and North 13th streets.
- 1,575 feet of Buffalo Street between Washington and Reed streets.
- 1,470 feet of Kingston Drive for its entire length.
- 1,285 feet of Laurens Street for its entire length.
- 1,070 feet of South 26th Street for its entire length.
- 655 feet of Laurel Avenue for its entire length.
The projects include milling down the street surface, followed by laying a new layer of blacktop to create a new driving surface.
“The work is limited this year to asphalt pavement,” Thompson said.
In previous years, the city has completed surface treatments on some streets, commonly referred to as oil and stone treatment. Such treatments are not eligible for the state aid programs.
Aid comes from five funds administered by the state Department of Transportation programs, including the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, Extreme Winter Recovery, PAVE-NY, State Touring Route, and Pave Our Potholes. The programs are operated on a reimbursement basis, requiring documentation of the work, bills and proof of completion of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.