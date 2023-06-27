OLEAN — The Olean Common Council approved a low bid of nearly $2.3 million for the city’s 2023 street paving program at Tuesday’s meeting.
Public Works Director Robert Thompson said D&H Excavating, Arcade, was the low bidder at $2,229,777.
Thompson said plans call for paving 3.4 miles of city streets including Buffalo and Sullivan streets. The bid was $430,000 below what was estimated, the DPW chief said. This will allow additional street paving.
Other streets in the paving program were not disclosed.
The paving projects are expected to get underway in three to four weeks, Thompson said.
Aldermen had hoped to discuss a traffic study for Front Street, but Thompson said the most recent state Department of Transportation traffic study available was from 2019. There have been too many changes in traffic patterns, particularly North Union Street, to rely on a 4-year-old study, Thompson said.
Aldermen said they’d rather not wait for the results of a newer traffic study to address safety concerns on Front Street. Discussion leaned toward stop signs at two intersections between Main Street and Seneca Street.
Thompson suggested a three-way stop at Front and Prospect streets, which Council President John Crawford said he favored over two more stop signs on Front Street.
The traffic study will continue after placement of stop signs at the Prospect Street intersection.
“That stretch of road is hazardous,” said Alderman Sonya McFall, D-Ward 4. “We need data to support it.”
Thompson said striping of streets, including crosswalks on North Union and other streets, should start next Monday, weather permitting.
Police Chief Ronald Richardson said a lack of signs prohibiting skateboards, bicycles, scooters and e-bikes is leading to dismissal in City Court of tickets written for people riding on the sidewalk in the business district. The signs were removed during North Union Street reconstruction and were never replaced, the chief said.
Mator Bill Aiello said the city would get new signs and have them put up soon.
On another matter, Thompson said he had reservations about allowing contractors to use the Front Street DPW site for trees and construction debris one Saturday a month.
Crawford said he wasn’t sure one weekend a month would be worth the work that the city will have to do. Would contractors hold their construction debris for a month? “Could it be once a week?” he asked.
Thompson replied that he didn’t have the manpower to do it weekly.
“We’ll try to have something for the next meeting,” Aiello said.
Aiello said the city is getting calls asking for a cleanup week this year. Generally, they are held every other year and residents pay to have material picked up. The city paid $4,000 last year to supplement the difference between the bid and the amount collected.
The mayor said the city would get to work on bidding the work for the citywide cleanup in late July or early August.
The mayor also noted that the city’s sidewalk cafe law expired April 20, 2021, but had not been addressed even though there are some North Union Street businesses that have sidewalk seating. The seating area needs to roped off if alcohol is to be served.
“This is good for our community,” Aiello said. “You need to have a valid cafe permit.” He said he would work on extending the law.
In the Public Safety Committee meeting, Crawford said the city needed to look into surveillance in its parks, particularly with the millions in new investment the city is making in its parks.
Surveillance cameras would give police a tool to help track down instances of vandalism, Crawford said.