OLEAN — While no formal ceremonies are planned, city officials are to mark Arbor Day with several actions — including a new official to lead tree efforts.
Mayor Bill Aiello said Michael Rhodes has been hired as the new city forester, replacing retired forester Sue Cooper, who had held the position since the mid-1980s.
“We’ve got a lot of things to throw at him right away,” the mayor said, the foremost a list of trees which have received complaints. “He’s going to go out and do tree inspections and give us advice on how to handle those.”
For example, many large silver maple trees which were planted in the city’s subways after Dutch elm disease killed the American elms that used to line city streets in the mid-20th century are now in poor condition.
Earlier this month, the Common Council approved $45,000 for the city’s tree expenditures as part of the city budget. Along with the forester’s part-time salary, the budget includes $20,000 for the tree program and $10,000 for emergency cleanup.
The tree program generally serves as a way to maintain trees in the city’s subways. Under city code, property owners wishing to trim or cut trees in the subways need to seek permission through the city forester or Tree Board. If the approval is granted, the city splits the cost of removal with the property owner.
The emergency fund allows for removal of damaged trees, typically after heavy storm damage. Historically, the city has shifted contingency funds or existing fund balance to cover additional expenditures in the event of heavy storm damage.
The city completed its first tree inventory and management plan in 35 years earlier this year, which mapped out public trees across the city and offered suggestions for future planting. The document was funded by a $32,750 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The mayor announced a declaration Tuesday to mark the holiday. The city received the Tree City USA designation from the National Arbor Day Foundation again this year, the mayor said, and a new flag will be flown Friday to mark the occasion. The city has carried the designation for 34 years, Aiello added. In his declaration, the mayor encouraged residents to plant trees for their environmental and community improvement qualities.
To qualify as a Tree City USA, the city must maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per resident on urban forestry, and mark Arbor Day. The program, founded in 1976, includes more than 3,600 communities in every state, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
Aiello told the Times Herald that five trees are to be planted at Boardman Park, which saw several old, diseased trees taken down earlier this year. A memorial tree planting is also planned for the park.
For information on city forestry or to plant a memorial tree, contact the Department of Public Works Trees Division at 376-5618.