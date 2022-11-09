OLEAN — Lower late fees for many city water system users and a 25-cent technology fee on bills will begin in January.
The Common Council voted 6-1 in favor of changing the city’s water and wastewater billing policy to lower the late fee for water and sewer bills from a flat 10% fee to a compounding 5% fee, as well as adding a monthly technology fee of 25 cents to cover the costs of a new customer notification system.
Earlier this month, city water supervisor Brad Camp said in an email to the council that a water bill of $125 a month that is paid on time throughout the year would come to $1,500 for 12 months, while 12 months of unpaid bills under the existing 10% flat rate would come to $1,650. If a year of water bills saw a 5% compounding rate as included in the new policy, the account holder would see a bill of just under $2,100 — or more than $435 in additional fees.
The idea, Camp said, is to lessen the burden on those who miss a single payment or pay late for a month or two, while penalizing or encouraging more prompt payment for those with chronic outstanding balances carried over month after month.
An account holder with a $125 bill would see a late penalty of $6.25 if late by a month, compared to the current penalty of $12.50.
As of mid-September, the city’s water department reported $404,886.62 in delinquent water and sewer bills — ranging from $35.49 to over $20,000 per account. The report indicates more than 1,000 late accounts, and some property owners have more than a dozen accounts for different properties — with some accruing tens of thousands of dollars in overdue balances across multiple accounts. One property owner appeared to owe more than $74,000 — more than 18% of all money owed to the city — across more than 80 accounts.
The technology fee will cover a new customer alert system, Camp said during Tuesday’s meeting, and the system will allow users to set custom water use alert levels for their properties. The system is expected to take several months to get in place, he added, and the city is not expecting to make a profit on the fee.
“This is going to be a godsend to our public works department,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, adding he handles calls around once a week from residents who had a toilet leak or broken line that cost them hundreds of dollars in excess water bills.
It is expected that the system, which may include text, email and robocall functionality, will also alert of outages and bill due dates.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, voted against the measure. Crawford noted that while he is on board with the changes to late fees, and he is in favor of the alert system, he heard from residents who were not pleased with the added fee on the bill.
Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, noted that all utilities and many non-utility service providers add large fees to many bills and purchases — many of which are aimed at increasing profits, not at providing a service.