OLEAN — Lower late fees for many city water system users and a 25-cent technology fee on bills will begin in January.

The Common Council voted 6-1 in favor of changing the city’s water and wastewater billing policy to lower the late fee for water and sewer bills from a flat 10% fee to a compounding 5% fee, as well as adding a monthly technology fee of 25 cents to cover the costs of a new customer notification system.

