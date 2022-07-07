OLEAN — Signups for the 47th annual City Cup Softball Tournament are due Aug. 5.
The City Cup will be held Aug. 12-14 at Bradner Stadium and Forness Park. For men’s teams, to be eligible to play on a pick-up team players must live, work, or play ball in Olean or the surrounding area. League players must play with their league team unless released by their team. For women’s teams, each team is allowed two non-rosters.
Entry deadline is 4 p.m. Aug. 5. The cost is $200 per team. All rosters and entry fees need to be turned into the Youth and Recreation Office, Olean Municipal Building Room 109.
For more information and rules, contact Men’s Tournament Director Bill Bizzaro at 716-378-9420 or Women’s Tournament Director Mandy Bushnell at 716-957-6776.