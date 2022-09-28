Former Bon-Ton store

State aid is being sought to help the new owners of Olean Town Centre with the $2.7 million demolition of the former Bon-Ton anchor store — which closed over four years ago — and renovations in the remainder of the mall. The project will also clear the way for a proposed 60-unit senior housing project on the site, estimated at $17 million to $18 million.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — City officials offered their support to begin redevelopment efforts at Olean Town Centre with a request for state aid.

The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a Restore New York grant for the project, under the direction of Rochester developer Angelo Ingrassia, to demolish the former Bon-Ton store and perform renovations to the campus at 400 N. Union St. The application seeks $1.5 million for a $2.7 million project, which includes 166,000 square feet of demolition.

