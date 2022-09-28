OLEAN — City officials offered their support to begin redevelopment efforts at Olean Town Centre with a request for state aid.
The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a Restore New York grant for the project, under the direction of Rochester developer Angelo Ingrassia, to demolish the former Bon-Ton store and perform renovations to the campus at 400 N. Union St. The application seeks $1.5 million for a $2.7 million project, which includes 166,000 square feet of demolition.
The project is in addition to a senior housing project estimated at between $17 million and $18 million, but is necessary to begin the work, said architect John Bartolotti.
“It’s hard to get something like this off the ground because you have to do so many things at the same time,” he said, adding the first phase will allow the second to progress.
Bartolotti, a partner with Dalpos Architects in Syracuse, worked with Ingrassia on the in-progress Irondequoit Mall redevelopment east of Rochester — another shopping mall that saw major declines and closed in 2008.
“About 15 years ago, the whole landscape shifted in the retail sector. It brought a lot of challenges to the (shopping) centers,” Bartolotti said. “What people want more now is something experiential,” as opposed to a purely retail center.
The former Bon-Ton section to be demolished, originally an AM&A’s when the mall opened 45 years ago, has been vacant besides seasonal use since August 2018 after the chain closed all of its stores.
The Restore New York Communities Initiative, which is in its sixth round, is limited to one project per municipality, with maximum awards in tiers based on population — for Olean, the maximum is $2 million per project.
The program provides funding for projects involving the demolition, deconstruction, rehabilitation or reconstruction of vacant, abandoned, condemned and surplus properties.
The applications must be initiated by municipalities, demonstrate at least a 10% match, and be accompanied by a public hearing. Applications are scored on how they meet the goals of the program, including inducing commercial investment and improving the local housing stock. Empire Zones and Brownfield Opportunity Areas are given priority, and an emphasis is placed on projects from economically distressed communities.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development, said there is a 10% match required for the grant, but “nowhere are we asking the city for it, it’s all the developer.”
The developer has the $270,000 in matching cash on hand, she noted, and is seeking the remaining $800,000 for the work in financing.
Aldermen were pleased to offer the resolution backing the state aid bid.
“The second big hole weighing down our downtown,” said Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, after the under-renovation First National building, “is the Olean Center Mall. ... I’m super excited and fully support this project.”
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, added, “I think downtown is ripe,” while noting the city’s efforts like the Walkable Olean projects — which she spearheaded when serving as mayor — have led to a flurry of public and private activity along the corridor.
“I like the idea of a multi-use space,” Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, said, noting that the future residents and their visitors will likely take advantage of upgrades at the site.
“Once you have people on site — here — you have activity,” said Bartolotti, noting that while the mall currently has two solid anchors in J.C. Penney Co. and Kohl’s, “it’s not enough” to sustain without redevelopment.
As of Tuesday, the mall has fewer than half of its storefronts occupied, with 13 businesses occupying the site — 11 permanent storefront businesses, one kiosk and one seasonal business.
Olean Town Centre purchased the mall from original developer Zamias in December 2021 for just under $6 million. The mall opened to much fanfare in 1977, but began to decline in the 1990s as retail shifted to the West End of the city and later came under pressure from online shopping.