OLEAN — More concerts are in the works for the popular Lincoln Park summer concert series.
Releasing the annual list of performances, city Youth and Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewairy said the 20-concert series aims to be the longest and most popular to date.
“Last year, we had over 4,700 people,” he said. “This year, the goal is to get over 5,000.”
The schedule has been altered in a few ways this year. The first concert will be May 18, and the final on Sept. 21 — expanding the length of the concert season. And after experimenting with weekend performances, officials have moved all concerts to weekday evenings.
“We’re getting so much usage in that park, we don’t want to infringe on people’s usage,” Shewairy said.
All concerts have been changed to 6 to 8 p.m., Shewairy said, noting that late summer concerts would end after dark with the old times.
“This just makes it consistent,” he said.
- May 18, Joe Gilroy (Classic Rock)
- May 25, The Cruisers (Classic Rock)
- June 1, PJ Guitar (Singer/Songwriter)
- Wednesday, June 7, Sticktights (Folk/Rock)
- June 15, Toucan Jam (60’s to the present)
- June 22, Dave Dorson (Acoustic Classic Rock)
- June 29, The String Beings (Old-Time Bluegrass)
- Tuesday, July 4, Generations (50’s/60’s Oldies)
- July 6, Trigger Happy (Country Rock Blues)
- July 13, Larry Lewicki Band (Polkas/Oldies)
- July 20, Not Norman (Classic Rock)
- July 27, Hot Apple Pie (Classic Rock)
- Aug. 3, Generations (50’s/60’s Oldies)
- Aug. 10, Fair To Fiddlin (Bluegrass Americana)
- Aug. 17, Kokomo Time Band (Beach Party Music)
- Aug. 24, LTM Trio (Jazz)
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, Red Gray (Outlaw Country)
- Sept. 7, Allegany Alumni Band & Friends (Variety)
- Sept. 14, Poncho Grande (Southwest Music)
- Sept. 21, Freedom Hills (Classic Rock)
CONCERTS ARE ALSO being set for the John Ash Community Center.
“We want to turn the marketing for that facility into a multipurpose facility,” Shewairy said.
The first concert will be a polka by Larry Lewicki Band from 4 to 7 p.m. April 1. Tickets are $8 per person and $15 for a couple.
A June performance by Generations is also being planned, Shewairy said, with information to be released later this spring.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)