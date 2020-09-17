OLEAN — Parents looking for after-school programs for their children can still rely on the Olean Youth and Recreation program in the North End.
The city government-run program, held at the former St. John’s School on North Union Street, opened for the school year Sept. 9, said Youth and Rec Coordinator Kris Shewairy, and there are plenty of socially-distanced activities for children in grades 3 through 8 to partake in.
The program, from 3 to 5 p.m. on school days, is free. A parent or guardian will need to register their child the first day of attendance.
Two upstairs classroom spaces allow for children to play video or board games, various table games like air hockey and table tennis, make arts and crafts, or get homework help.
The gymnasium at the school is also used for non-contact team sports like kickball, wiffle ball, free shoot basketball, four-square and floor hockey.
Healthy snacks will be provided.
“We’ll be following all the CDC protections,” Shewairy said, including temperature checks for staff and attending youths. “We’re trying to take every precaution so that the kids are safe — and they can still have fun.”
For more information, call 376-5698. Visit the Youth and Rec program on Facebook or on Twitter, @OleanYouthRec, for updates.
