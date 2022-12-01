ANDOVER — Newly elected as Allegany County sheriff, Scott Cicirello selected retired New York State Police Trooper Walter Mackney to serve as the Allegany County undersheriff when the new sheriff's term begins in January.
Cicirello said they are still working on a date when the two will take their oaths of office in the chamber of the county legislature, but he expects it will be at the legislature’s reorganizational meeting on Jan. 3.
“There will be some kind of brief ceremony. We’re still working on the details,” he said.
Mackney joined Cicirello at Tuesday night’s Legislative District IV meeting in Andover and briefly introduced himself to those in attendance saying.
Mackney has spent 37 years in Andover raising his son, Corwin, and daughter, Amanda, with his wife, Deb. They moved to the town from Cuba where he served on the municipal police department in 1985. He worked as a state trooper from 1984 to 2014, which is how he became acquainted with Cicirello, a 30-year law enforcement veteran.
“I'm honored and humbled to be selected by Scott. Hopefully, we can do some great things together,” Mackney said.
Mackney, who actually has been in law enforcement longer than Cicirello, had a long and storied career as a trooper, also serving as the commander of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.
He is certified as a polygraph operator, crisis/hostage negotiator, fire and arson investigator, firearms instructor and an instructor of civilian response to active shooter events.
Since retiring from the state police, Mackney has served as a patrolman for the Cuba Police Department. He also is the Narcotics Task Force coordinator for the Steuben County district attorney’s office in Bath.
In his brief comments to those attending the district meeting, Cicirello indicated he will utilize Mackney’s experience to find solutions to the county’s law enforcement problems.
“We have a big problem with drugs in this county,” he stated, going on to relate, “I have three drug dealers that live in my neighborhood" in Wellsville.
The new sheriff said that some of the other law enforcement problems he will work on include welfare fraud, defining for residents the state’s changing requirements for pistol permits and quality-of-life issues.
“I want to get the bad guys off the street,” he said.
Addressing establishing a sheriff’s road patrol, the subject of a recent local poll in which 24% of nearly 1,000 responders supported it, Cicirello said, “This is something that comes up with every new sheriff, but with the state troopers and local police department patrols there is no need for it at this time. It is not even being discussed.”
Some New York counties, like Cattaraugus, have deputy sheriffs on road patrol.
However, Cicirello told the District IV legislators that he would like to see a central booking site established in Belmont. He maintains that with the current system, it would be a very low-cost change that would help police departments across the county.
Cicirello, son of the late James Cicirello, chief of the Wellsville Police Department, was elected on Nov. 8 after running unopposed. He has been serving as undersheriff for retiring Sheriff Rick Whitney since August 2021. He began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Wellsville Police Department.