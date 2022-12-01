Undersheriff appointed

Incoming Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello (left) shakes hands with his appointed undersheriff, Walt Mackney.

 Provided

ANDOVER — Newly elected as Allegany County sheriff, Scott Cicirello selected retired New York State Police Trooper Walter Mackney to serve as the Allegany County undersheriff when the new sheriff's term begins in January.

Cicirello said they are still working on a date when the two will take their oaths of office in the chamber of the county legislature, but he expects it will be at the legislature’s reorganizational meeting on Jan. 3.

